New Balance Signs Marvin Harrison Jr. Ahead of NFL Draft
No brand has a stronger presence in both lifestyle and performance footwear markets than New Balance. Now, the Boston-based brand is preparing to shine in the NFL.
As New Balance continues to grow its roster of star-studded athletes, the brand has officially signed one of this year's top NFL draft prospects, Marvin Harrison Jr. This 21-year-old standout receiver is yet another example of the best next generation of athletes joining Team New Balance.
Along with Harrison Jr.'s signing, New Balance is revealing its first-ever American Football cleat. As the brand launches its first product in American Football in partnership with Harrison Jr., it will further cement New Balance's unique footprint in the category to inspire and reach young players.
As an athlete who transcends the boundaries of his sport and culture, Harrison Jr. will appear in New Balance campaigns across performance and lifestyle.
New Balance is looking to change the game with the launch of its first-ever American cleat, leaning into Football IQ and the intelligence needed for players to be successful long-term in the league.
New Balance is also aiming to change the perception that players must sacrifice fit and feel when it comes to cleats; comfort and performance can live together in high-performance cleats, so players can focus on dominating the gridiron.
"Family is very important to me, and joining a family brand like New Balance felt like I was building a relationship that centers on trust and shared values," said Harrison Jr.
"Being able to work closely with the design and product creation team so quickly and helping them launch the new cleats is just icing on the cake. I am excited to do the work and build something that will inspire the next generation and help me excel as I enter my professional football career."
As the newest member of the New Balance family, Harrison Jr. will play an integral role in the evolution of the brand's inaugural American Football cleat collection. With Harrison Jr.'s footwear and apparel deal sewn up, he now waits to find out which uniform he will wear next season.
The 2024 NFL Draft starts this Thursday night, and New Balance is already leaving its competitors in the dust. Follow Sports Illustrated's FanNation Kicks for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
