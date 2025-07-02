New Balance Drops Shohei Ohtani Shoes & Slides in Dodgers Colors
The 2025 MLB Season is quickly approaching its halfway point, and Shohei Ohtani remains the biggest storyline in baseball. The Los Angeles Dodgers two-way star continues to inspire fans and players of all ages.
Just as Ohtani is versatile on the diamond, so is his signature footwear line with New Balance. Since the launch of the New Balance Ohtani 1 last year, the model has dropped in multiple styles and colorways.
Earlier today, New Balance officially added three new styles to Ohtani's signature collection: a new colorway of the Ohtani 1, the Shohei x NB Minimus TR v2, and the Shohei x NB RCVRY Slide.
Best of all, all three of the new shoes are strikingly similar to the Dodgers' City Connect uniforms. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the new kicks.
FuelCell Ohtani 1 Trainer
The New Balance FuelCell Ohtani 1 "Bisque with Team Navy and Team Royal" colorway arrives in two styles. Shoppers can buy the cleats ($160) and trainers ($120) on the New Balance website.
The New Balance FuelCell Ohtani 1 features a molded CPU upper designed for superior durability. The sole unit features a full-length FuelCell midsole and a nubbed outsole designed to provide superior traction on different surfaces.
The "Bisque with Team Navy and Team Royal" features Ohtani's signature logo and branding, polished off with a paint-splatter design on the insoles.
Shohei x NB Minimus TR v2
The Shohei x NB Minimus TR v2 arrives in a "Sea Salt with NB Navy and White" colorway. Online shoppers can buy the trainers for $135 in men's sizes on the New Balance website.
The NB Minimus TR v2 training shoe is made to feel like barefoot, but better. This special collaboration with Ohtani features a clean white colorway with blue and red detailing, and the signature Shohei logo appears on the outsole and graphic sockliner.
Shohei x NB RCVRY Slide
The Shohei x NB RCVRY Slide makes its debut in a "Sea Salt with NB Navy" colorway. Online shoppers can buy the slides for $55 in men's and women's sizes on the New Balance website.
The NB RCVRY Slide brings world-class comfort to athletes recovering from strenuous workouts and big games. This special-edition design features a minimalist, white colorway, with the signature Shohei logo across the top.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all of your most important sneaker news from the MLB and beyond.
More MLB News
Shohei Ohtani's New Balance shoes dress up for Dodgers road games.
Aaron Judge launches game-changing socks for a good cause.
Buy Mookie Betts' Air Jordan Cleats from MLB Opening Day for $5,000.
Francisco Lindor and New Balance stood out on Mother's Day in MLB.