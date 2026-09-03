New Balance Unveils 2026 TCS New York City Marathon Collection

New Balance has been synonymous with urban distance running for decades, and this collection might be the biggest statement they have made in that space yet. New Balance is the official athletic footwear and apparel sponsor of New York Road Runners, and recently extended their long-running partnership.

Legacy

Pieces from New Balance's 2026 TCS New York City Marathon Collection. | New Balance

That’s huge this year since the 2026 TCS New York City Marathon marks the 50th anniversary of its five-borough course. Nearly 60,000 runners take the start line on November 1, and New Balance built a limited-edition capsule around that milestone. Yesterday, New Balance unveiled its 2026 TCS New York City Marathon Collection.

The collection will launch in three phases: the 2026 TCS New York City Marathon Collection (Sept. 10), the 2026 TCS New York City Marathon Finisher Collection (Oct. 8), and a limited-edition Five-Borough Collection, available exclusively at the TCS New York City Marathon Expo (Oct. 29-31).

Footwear

The New Balance SuperComp Elite v6. | New Balance

Both the SuperComp Elite v6 and Ellipse are included in the collection. However, it’s the SuperComp Elite v6 anchoring the pinnacle race day lineup. It comes in a a marigold upper over a teal sole. The Ellipse flips it, with a deep teal upper over a marigold Fresh Foam midsole.

Both shoes feature an NYC wordmark stitched onto the heel tab. The color blocking mirrors the marathon print running through the rest of the collection.

Apparel

Pieces from New Balance's 2026 TCS New York City Marathon Collection. | New Balance

New Balance pulled from the wheat-pasted posters that cover New York City streets and turned that layered visual into a signature marathon print across its apparel. Just as these posters evolve over time, the print celebrates the lasting impact runners leave on the city and the unforgettable mark the city leaves on them.

The apparel options include: RC Essential Shorts, RC Pocket Half Tight, Athletics Tees, Athletics Tanks, Heat Grid Half Zips, Fast Days Jackets, and Race Day Ultra Light Printed Singlet, Race Day Printed Ultra Light T-Shirt. Other apparel offerings include the Reimagined Fleece Hoodie, Graphic T-Shirts, 50th Boroughs Collection, and Finisher Collection.

Shirts from New Balance's 2026 TCS New York City Marathon Collection. | New Balance

Shopping Information

The apparel in the collection ranges from $45 to $190, while footwear ranges from $155 to $290. The 2026 TCS New York City Marathon. For the complete assortment and launch details, visit newbalance.com and prepare for the 2026 TCS New York City Marathon.

Pieces from New Balance's 2026 TCS New York City Marathon Collection. | New Balance

Whether competing in the marathon or chasing your own personal bests, New Balance's latest collection is a must-have for athletes. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the running world and beyond.