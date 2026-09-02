Coco Gauff Debuts New Balance Shoes and Custom Kit at US Open

Coco Gauff kicked off her 2026 US Open campaign with an impressive win against Zeynep Sönmez. Not only did Gauff debut a custom kit with her matching signature shoes (more on that below), but she also introduced a new sneaker from New Balance earlier in the day.

The New Balance 983 is the latest lifestyle model from the Boston-based brand. It reimagines 2000s-era performance running shoes, drawing on elements from classic New Balance models to create something completely new and progressive.

Coco Gauff Headlines New Balance's Global Campaign

Coco Gauff debuts the New Balance 983. | New Balance

The silhouette pairs the elliptic shape of the ABZORB SBS pods with wave moldings along its outsole and midsole. Meanwhile, the classic 'N' logo on the saddle and rounded overlays appear along the upper.

"The idea for the campaign actually came from a vision meeting I had with the New Balance team. I thought it would be cool to showcase the different sides of my personality through style," said Gauff in a press release.

Coco Gauff debuts the New Balance 983. | New Balance

"It was fun bringing the vision to life with Aminé and getting creative with styling the shoe in different ways. I love pieces that are fashion-forward but still easy to wear, and the 983 goes with any outfit."

Gauff (and Aminé) headline the global campaign, highlighting the versatility of the New Balance 983. It is rooted in the belief that style is never one-dimensional; the campaign celebrates self-expression and individuality.

The New Balance 983. | New Balance

The New Balance 983 launches globally on Thursday, October 1, 2026. Shoppers can buy the casual sneakers for $160 in adult sizes on NewBalance.com and at select retailers. Luckily for athletes and fans, Gauff was just getting started by introducing the new shoe.

Coco Gauff's Custom US Open Kits

Coco Gauff's New Balance kits. | New Balance

It's no surprise that Gauff and New Balance grabbed fashion headlines in New York City. The bar continues to rise, yet the two collaborative partners outdid themselves under the bright lights of Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Gauff has two striking kits designed to capture the vibrant spirit of New York and the intensity of the year's final Grand Slam. Inspired by New York's legendary Garment District, Gauff's kits blend performance-driven innovation with fashion-forward design.

Coco Gauff's New Balance bomber jackets. | New Balance

Gauff's custom kits feature two different looks. One is illuminated by the colors Glow Dawn and Enoki (in both a solid and patterned version). Her other look features NB Navy, paying homage to the Garment District. The two-time Grand Slam champion's reimagined bomber walk-on jacket creates a distinctive look, complete with gathered cuffs and a two-way front zip.

"New York is really special to me—this is where I won my first Grand Slam, and coming back here for the US Open is always incredible," said Gauff. "This kit captures the energy of the tournament. The silhouette makes me feel confident, and I love how it celebrates the city's fashion legacy."

Coco Gauff at the 2026 US Open. | IMAGO / MediaPunch

Gauff also debuted a special US Open colorway of her New Balance Coco CG2 tennis shoe. The corresponding colorway features Dawn Glow, Enoki, and NB Navy. Athletes and fans can buy Gauff's signature tennis shoes at NewBalance.com.

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