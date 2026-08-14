New Balance's Running Shoe Pack is for Race Day and Recovery

Earlier this summer, a major announcement in the running world came out of Boston. New Balance introduced the SuperComp Rebel and SuperComp Elite v6. Two models that create a training and race-day package.

Olympic runners Alex Yee and Emily Sisson were among the New Balance athletes who played a significant role in the development process. Both praised the shoes' innovation. Sisson explained, "The innovation in this update raises the bar for race-day footwear."

Alex Yee debuts the New Balance SuperComp Elite v6. | New Balance

"I'm really excited about the launch of the SC Elite v6," said Yee in a press release. "I ran my personal best of 2:06:38 in the SC Elite v5 at last year's Valencia Marathon, and the new and improved v6 feels even lighter and faster."

New Balance SuperComp Elite v6

The New Balance SuperComp Elite v6. | New Balance

The New Balance SuperComp Elite v6 launched on August 6, 2026. Online shoppers can buy the race-day shoes for $275 in adult sizes at newbalance.com. Both men's and women's options arrive in two colorways: Fresh Air with Alkaline Green and Satsuma Orange with Digital Mist.

The SuperComp Elite v6 is designed for runners pursuing personal records. Plus, it represents the next evolution of New Balance's flagship racing shoe line. The shoe is lighter, more propulsive, and more marathon-focused than its predecessors.

The New Balance SuperComp Elite v6. | New Balance

It features a new Infinion foam platform, redesigned carbon-fiber plate, and ultra-lightweight upper. The innovation-led carbon-fiber plate design increases stiffness and propulsion for maximum race-day performance.

Emily Sisson debuts the New Balance SuperComp Elite v6. | New Balance

The translucent mesh upper featuring FANTOMFIT technology delivers a secure, barely-there fit, helping runners stay comfortable and efficient over marathon distances.

New Balance SuperComp Rebel v1

The New Balance SuperComp Rebel. | New Balance

The New Balance SuperComp Rebel launches on August 6, 2026. Online shoppers can buy the trainers for $200 in adult sizes at newbalance.com. Both men's and women's options arrive in four high-energy colorways.

The SuperComp Rebel is a lightweight and responsive trainer engineered to bring race-inspired performance to runners' recovery miles. It features a precision-engineered propulsion plate, Infinion midsole foam, and a secure FANTOMFIT upper.

The New Balance SuperComp Rebel. | New Balance

The Infinion foam cushioning offers a smooth, energized ride that encourages continual forward motion. Last but not least, the lightweight FANTOMFIT construction ensures a supportive and secure fit.

Whether runners want to invest in a race day shoe or an everyday trainer built for recovery, New Balance has them covered with the SuperComp Elite v6 and SuperComp Rebel. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the running world and beyond.