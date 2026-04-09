New Balance Unveils Kawhi Leonard's 5th Signature Shoe

Back in February, LA Clippers forward debuted his fifth signature New Balance basketball shoe at the 2026 NBA All-Star Game in Los Angeles. After driving fans wild for two months, New Balance Basketball and Leonard are officially revealing details on the next chapter of his signature line.

The New Balance KAWHI V is building on a legacy defined by intent and precision. To celebrate the latest launch of his signature model, Leonard will serve as Creative Director for the KAWHI V campaign. This will include guiding the creative vision and storytelling. A marketing campaign will follow the product launch and honor Leonard's longtime nickname.

Add us as a preferred source on Google Follow

Shopping Information

The New Balance KAWHI V. | New Balance

The New Balance KAWHI V will launch in Summer 2026 with a suggested retail price of $160 in adult sizes at newbalance.com and select retailers. The first two colors unveiled are green/orange and blue/white designs.

Athletes and fans who do not want to wait until this summer to support Leonard can shop his signature apparel and footwear collection at New Balance and other popular retail stores.

Design Details

The New Balance KAWHI V. | New Balance

The KAWHI V is built around Leoanrd's elite two-way game. Its modern silhouette and premium materials deliver performance-first technology with a lifestyle-ready aesthetic. The performance basketball shoe continues that through a refined fit, and purposeful materials that reflect Leonard's aggressive playstyle.

Additionally, an apparel capsule will accompany the first colorway. It will include a lightweight warm-up jacket, tapered performance shorts, and a breathable training tee.

Tech Specs

The New Balance KAWHI V. | New Balance

Leonard worked closely with the New Balance design team to refine both fit and function. The KAWHI V highlights updated structural and cushioning solutions tailored to explosive play and containment.

Key performance technology innovations include a premium, soft upper material for lockdown and comfort, a dual-density FuelCell midsole tuned for responsive rebound, and a forefoot Y Plate designed to aid that explosive first step.

Kawhi Leonard x New Balance

The New Balance KAWHI V. | New Balance

"Working with the New Balance design team on the KAWHI V is a continuation of what we have been building together through the years," said Leonard in a press release. "I wanted this model to highlight those first steps, that first burst that you feel on the court. We added details that allow me to perform at the top of my game but also show my creative style."

With the NBA Playoffs right around the corner, fans can expect more heat from Leonard and New Balance. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.