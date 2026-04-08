Trail Blazers vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, April 8

The Portland Trail Blazers may have torpedoed their chances of earning the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference (before the play-in) on Monday night, blowing a double-digit fourth quarter lead to lose to the Denver Nuggets in overtime.

Now, Portland has a tough matchup on Wednesday against the No. 2-seeded San Antonio Spurs, who have lost just seven games at home in the 2025-26 season.

San Antonio knocked off the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, but it lost Victor Wembanyama (rib) in the process. On Wednesday, Wemby is listed as doubtful – along with Stephon Castle – on the team’s injury report.

Still, oddsmakers have set the Spurs as 3.5-point favorites at home, and the Blazers have struggled against the spread as road underdogs, posting an average scoring margin of -10.3 in 23 games.

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Portland is one game back of the Los Angeles Clippers for the No. 8 seed, and the two teams face off for the final time in the regular season on Friday.

Let’s dive into this Western Conference matchup with a betting preview that is equipped with the latest odds, a prop bet and a prediction for Blazers vs. Spurs.

Trail Blazers vs. Spurs Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Blazers +3.5 (-115)

Spurs -3.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Blazers: +140

Spurs: -166

Total

229.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Trail Blazers vs. Spurs How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, April 8

Time: 9:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Frost Bank Center

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Blazers record: 40-39

Spurs record: 60-19

Trail Blazers vs. Spurs Injury Reports

Blazers Injury Report

Shaedon Sharpe – doubtful

Jerami Grant – out

Vit Krejci – doubtful

Damian Lillard – out

Spurs Injury Report

Stephon Castle – doubtful

Victor Wembanyama – doubtful

Harrison Ingram – questionable

David Jones Garcia – out

Emanuel Miller – questionable

Trail Blazers vs. Spurs Best NBA Prop Bets

Spurs Best NBA Prop Bet

Devin Vassell OVER 14.5 Points (-127)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Vassell is undervalued with the Spurs short-handed:

Spurs wing Devin Vassell should have a much bigger role on offense on Wednesday night with both Wembanayma and Castle listed as doubtful against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Vassell is averaging 14.0 points on 11.3 shots per game this season, but his numbers make a major leap in the games that Wemby has missed. In 14 games without the All-NBA center, Vassell is averaging 17.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, taking 13.2 shots per night.

He’s also thrived when Castle is out of the lineup, averaging 18.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 11 games without the second-year guard, taking 13.9 shots in those games. So, this line feels like a steal for Vassell since it’s still set right around his season average.

I’ll gladly take the OVER against a Portland defense that is 18th in the league in opponent points per game.

Trail Blazers vs. Spurs Prediction and Pick

The Spurs still have a chance at the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference – they need to win out and Oklahoma City needs to lose out – which makes them a worthwhile bet on Wednesday night.

Yes, the losses of Castle and Wembanyama are huge, but the Spurs are 11-5 without Wemby in the 2025-26 season and are one of the best teams in the league at home (30-7).

Meanwhile, Portland, despite winning seven of its last 10 games, remains four games under .500 on the road. The most concerning stat for the Blazers is their record against other teams that are .500 or better this season, as they’ve won just 15 of those 46 matchups.

The Blazers are also well under .500 against the spread as road underdogs, and I mentioned in the intro that they’ve posted an averaging scoring margin of -10.3 points per game in those matchups.

I’ll simply take San Antonio to win outright as it looks to keep its hopes for the No. 1 seed alive.

Pick: Spurs Moneyline (-166 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.