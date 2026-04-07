Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Steph Curry, Hornets-Celtics, Rockets-Suns)

Golden State Warriors star guard Steph Curry is back in action after returning against the Houston Rockets on Sunday, and he makes his return to Peter’s Points on April 7.

I’m backing Curry in today’s NBA Best Bets column, as the Warriors take on the lowly Sacramento Kings and are looking to build some momentum ahead of the play-in tournament.

After hitting multiple plays on Monday night, I’m looking at a first-half bet, a spread bet and a prop pick for Curry on Tuesday. This season, I’m up just over 3.5 units, but with the playoffs approaching, there’s still a lot of work to be done to secure a season in the green.

Here’s a breakdown of each bet and the latest odds on Tuesday, April 7.

1 Season, 600 Bets: NBA Betting Record

2025-26 season record: 238-196 (+3.53 units)

2024-25 season record: 281-293-5 (-4.94 units)

OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1529-1433-27 (+36.69 units)

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

NBA Best Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Steph Curry 25+ Points (-117)

Boston Celtics First Half -2.5 (-110) vs. Charlotte Hornets

Houston Rockets +1.5 (-115) vs. Phoenix Suns

Steph Curry 25+ Points (-117)

After missing 27 games with a knee injury, Curry returned to action on Sunday against the Houston Rockets and promptly had one of his best games of the season.

The star guard finished with 29 points on 11-of-21 shooting (5-for-10 from 3) in less than 27 minutes of action. Golden State lost by one point, but Curry didn’t seem to miss a beat on the offensive end.

Now, he takes on a Sacramento Kings team that is 28th in the NBA in defensive rating and 29th in opponent 3-point percentage this season. Curry has torched the Kings in his lone meeting with them this season, scoring 27 points and knocking down six 3-pointers.

Even though he’s on a minutes restriction, Curry is clearly the No. 1 option for Golden State when he’s on the floor. I wouldn't be shocked if he pushes 30 points again, especially if he takes over 20 shots.

Curry is averaging 27.3 points per game this season while shooting 46.9 percent from the field and 39.3 percent from beyond the arc.

Boston Celtics First Half -2.5 (-110) vs. Charlotte Hornets

The Boston Celtics have won three games in a row, including a double-digit win over the Charlotte Hornets in their last meeting.

The C’s are 4.5-point favorites in Tuesday’s game, but I’m simply backing Boston in the first half, where it has been one of the best squads in the NBA.

This season, Boston is 49-28-1 against the spread in the first half of games, and a bettor that took that play every game would be up 16.55 units in the 2025-26 season. The Hornets have been solid in the first half as well (44-35 ATS), but they’re just 18-21 against the number when on the road.

Both of these teams have played great basketball since the All-Star break, but with Jayson Tatum back in the fold, I think Boston is clearly the better team. Rather than risk a two-possession spread for the full game, I’ll trust this C’s trend to keep on rolling on Tuesday.

Houston Rockets +1.5 (-115) vs. Phoenix Suns

Houston has won six games in a row and is making a serious push for the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference, yet it is a road underdog against the play-in tournament bound Phoenix Suns on Tuesday.

The Suns are just 4-6 in their last 10 games, and they’ve posted a net rating of +3.9 (13th in the NBA) during that stretch. Meanwhile, the Rockets are fourth in the league in net rating (+12.0) during their last 10 games, and they have a clean injury report with only Fred VanVleet and Steven Adams (both out for the season) listed.

The Suns have defied expectations this season, posting an above .500 record while looking like a legit playoff contender. However, they are eight games under .500 against teams that are .500 or better, including an 0-3 mark against Houston.

The Rockets have wins by 22, 19 and three points against Phoenix, and I don’t want to fade this Houston team during a huge winning streak. I think this is the best upset pick on the board on Tuesday, but I’ll take the 1.5-point cushion just to be safe.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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