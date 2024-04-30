Patrick Mahomes New Adidas Sneakers Go "Off Script"
Since winning his third NFL Super Bowl MVP Trophy in February, it has been a busy offseason for Patrick Mahomes. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback was named one of TIME's 100 most influential people and has made official appearances at various events.
While lots of glitz and glamour comes with being the face of a dynasty, work must still be put in when nobody else is watching (or even awake). That is where adidas comes in for Mahomes. In the leadup to the Super Bowl, adidas unveiled Mahomes' second signature sneaker alongside matching apparel.
Mahomes said of the collection, "Myself, my team and adidas spent over a year perfecting every detail in Mahomes 2, down to the timepiece symbols featured on the first shoe and the zippers on the hoodies. Our hard work and passion comes to life today, and I can’t wait to see fans rocking the collection."
Unsurprisingly, the first colorway of the adidas Mahomes 2 quickly sold out online. Now, fans will get a shot at purchasing another highly anticipated colorway of Mahomes' kicks. Below is an official look and breakdown of the training shoes.
The adidas Mahomes 2 is dropping in the "Off Script" colorway on Wednesday, May 1. Athletes and fans will be able to purchase the training shoes for $150 in adult sizes on the adidas website and at select retailers.
The "Off Script" colorway is a nod to Mahomes' uncanny ability to change plays on the fly. It sports a sleek black and silver aesthetic. Incredible attention to detail is provided with play-call designs on the upper, while Mahomes and adidas' co-branding appears throughout the shoe.
The adidas Mahomes 2 is designed for athletes who crave performance and style. Its synthetic mesh upper hugs the foot for lockdown and support. Meanwhile, the REPETITOR midsole cushioning makes each cut, sprint, and jump feel effortless. Lastly, the durable rubber outsole provides ultimate traction on any field.
With the NFL Draft in the rearview mirror, the pre-season cannot get here soon enough. While we wait for more Mahomes magic on the field, adidas is keeping athletes and fans happy with steady releases of the most dynamic quarterback's signature sneakers. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's FanNation Kicks for all your footwear news from the sports world.
Further Reading: Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons represents adidas at NBA event.