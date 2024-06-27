NFL Wide Receiver Stefon Diggs Unveils Signature ASICS Sneaker
It has been an eventful offseason for NFL wide receiver Stefon Diggs. The 4x Pro Bowler was traded from the Buffalo Bills to the Houston Texans. Now, Diggs is unveiling what he is calling a "signature shoe" with ASICS.
On Wednesday night, Diggs posted official campaign pictures of his upcoming ASICS sneakers. The model is the ASICS GEL-NIMBUS 10.1 but in an unreleased white, silver, and pink colorway.
Diggs said on Instagram, "This moment for me is truly special, I have to give a huge shoutout to @asics for allowing me to truly express myself with my first signature shoe. This just feels right on many levels, designing my own shoe was truly gratifying. I really leaned in on family and my brothers being my biggest motivators growing up."
While we wait to learn more details about Diggs' first official ASICS sneaker, we can confirm he is a legitimate fan and collaborator of the brand. Diggs officially partnered with ASICS in 2023, signing a sneaker deal focused on lifestyle and fashion instead of performance footwear.
On the brand's website, Diggs is described as "an American football wide receiver. Off the field, he's a fashion trendsetter known for his bold and sophisticated style."
It is worth noting that the Japanese sportswear company is not one of the three brands that pay for the rights to be worn on NFL fields. However, that has not stopped Diggs from debuting custom ASICS football cleats on NFL fields last season.
Online shoppers who want to purchase the ASICS GEL-NIMBUS 10.1 can choose from three upcoming colorways of the lifestyle sneaker for $160 in adult sizes on the brand's website.
According to the product description, the shoe is based on the 2008 model but has an updated tooling system inspired by the GEL-KAYANO 14 shoe and modern materials for everyday scenarios.
The 2024 NFL Preseason kicks off in exactly five weeks, and plenty of exciting footwear stories will flood in soon. Fans can follow Sports Illustrated for all their sneaker news from the sports world and beyond.
