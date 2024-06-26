New Balance Launches Football Cleats & Announces NFL Plans
Earlier this spring, New Balance disrupted the regularly scheduled programming leading into the 2024 NFL Draft. The Boston-based brand announced the signing of Arizona Cardinals rookie wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.
In addition to the splashy signing, New Balance gave a sneak peek at its upcoming American football cleats. Today, New Balance enters the football category with an intelligent approach to an ultimate-fitting cleated product.
New Balance aims to change the perception that players must sacrifice fit and feel when it comes to cleats. Comfort and performance can live together in high-performance cleats, so players can focus on dominating on the field.
The cleats are now available in limited edition colors on the New Balance website for the suggested retail price of $185. Athletes can expect additional colors in the models to launch on July 18.
The New Balance Prodigy cleat is engineered for skill position players and allows athletes to turn split-second reactions into game-changing plays. Created based on years of prototyping and player input, the Prodigy is speed made smart and will be worn by Harrison, Jr.
The New Balance Fortress cleat features a more versatile, high-top design. It is built for the game's most intense battles. Made for the player who drives through, the Fortress is strength made smart – built for athletes who want to get off the line faster, fire off the edge into the backfield, or power through to pick up a blitz.
New Orleans Saints defensive end Chase Young and Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. will be the faces of the Fortress. For American football updates, fans can visit @newbalancegridiron on Instagram.
