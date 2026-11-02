The Nike Air Foamposite Pro "College Pack" Drops This Week

Sports fans and sneakerheads often lament that their favorite player-exclusive colorways never get released to the public. Nike has done a commendable job of dropping more limited-edition colorways as of late, but nothing can compare to the upcoming Nike Air Foamposite Pro "College Pack."

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro is scheduled to hit shelves this week in the "Mummy Duck" colorway for Oregon fans. But the "College Pack" celebrates the Ohio State Buckeyes, FSU Seminoles, LSU Tigers, and TCU Horned Frogs (one team from each of the four major conferences). Below is a detailed breakdown of the sneakers.

Nike Air Foamposite Pro "Ohio State"

Nike Air Foamposite Pro "Ohio State" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro "Ohio State" colorway will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 5. Online shoppers can buy the old-school shoes for $250 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app and at select retailers.

Nike Air Foamposite Pro "Ohio State" colorway. | Nike

The silhouette sports a white upper with barely visible Buckeyes graphics and University Red details. The Ohio State logo graces the tongues, with the Buckeyes branding balancing out the heel. The outsole pulls it all together with a mix of white, red, and black.

Nike Air Foamposite Pro "FSU"

Nike Air Foamposite Pro "FSU" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro "FSU" colorway will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 5. Online shoppers can buy the old-school basketball shoes for $250 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app and at select retailers.

Nike Air Foamposite Pro "FSU" colorway. | Nike

The shoe features a Team Maroon upper, Seminoles graphics, and white detailing. FSU branding appears on the tongue, while the FSU Seminoles logo pops off the heels. The Unconquered" heel tab graphic is a nod to the team slogan. The gum outsole completes the team color scheme and the throwback aesthetic.

Nike Air Foamposite Pro "LSU"

Nike Air Foamposite Pro "LSU" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro "LSU" colorway will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 5. Online shoppers can buy the old-school basketball shoes for $250 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app and at select retailers.

Nike Air Foamposite Pro "LSU" colorway. | Nike

The silhouette features a University Gold upper containing Tiger stripes along with white detailing. Purple accents provide a complementary contrast while continuing the school theme. Official LSU branding, Tiger logos, and "Geaux Tigers" completes the look.

Nike Air Foamposite Pro "TCU"

Nike Air Foamposite Pro "TCU" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro "TCU" colorway will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 5. Online shoppers can buy the old-school basketball shoes for $250 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app and at select retailers.

Nike Air Foamposite Pro "TCU" colorway. | Nike

The silhouette sports a New Orchid upper with black-and-white detailing. Inspired by the Horned Frogs' alternate game jerseys, the frog skin pattern appears throughout the shoe. Official TCU branding and "Give 'em hell" keep it true to the passionate fanbase.

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