Oregon's Nike Air Foamposite "Mummy Duck" Drops Soon

Last September, the Oregon Ducks football team debuted matching Nike Air Foamposite Pro sneakers and cleats in a player-exclusive "Mummy Duck" colorway before their big road game against the Penn State Nittany Lions.

The kicks featured frayed materials, glow-in-the-dark elements and a mummified Duck logo. Fans have clamored for Nike to drop the shoes, and it's finally happening, but with a twist.

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro "Mummy Duck" hitting shelves looks entirely different from what the players wore last fall. Despite the changes, most Ducks fans will be excited for the upcoming release. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the highly anticipated kicks.

Release Information

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro "Mummy Duck" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro "Mummy Duck" colorway will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, November 3. Online shoppers can buy the old-school basketball shoes for $230 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app and at select retailers.

So many incredible sneakers sit on shelves these days, but that is unlikely to be the case with these kicks. Fans who miss the initial drop can find their sizes on trusted resale platforms like GOAT and StockX.

Colorway Details

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro "Mummy Duck" colorway. | Nike

The "Mummy Duck" colorway upper features a darker, iridescent take on the Ducks' signature energy. In the light, the color shifts between deep green, black, and subtle purple hues. The crisp white laces glow in the dark.

The oversized Nike Swoosh logo sits over frayed canvas on the lateral sides. Meanwhile, the Mummy Duck logo appears on the heels with the Oregon wordmark on the pull tabs. Lastly, a Volt Swoosh finishes off the black outsole.

Tech Specs

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro "Mummy Duck" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro was ahead of its time when it hit basketball courts in 1997. Most fans will rock these sneakers casually, but the performance technology still holds up.

Tech specs include a liquid-like molded Foamposite shell upper that molds to your foot. Meanwhile, full-length encapsulated Zoom Air, paired with a heel Zoom unit, delivers incredible cushioning. Lastly, the visible carbon fiber shank plate offers torsional support.

Oregon x Nike

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro "Mummy Duck" colorway. | Nike

It's unusual for Nike to release player-exclusive colorways for its NCAA partner programs, but the Ducks are the rare exception. Referred to as the 2.0 version of the shoe, it takes a once-player-exclusive concept and brings it to the streets for fans.

Born as a team exclusive. Evolved for everyone ready to step into the legend. The Nike Air Foamposite Pro is reawakened with the "Mummy Duck" colorway. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the college football world and beyond.