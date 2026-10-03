The Nike Air Force 1 Gets Rare Oregon Ducks Colorway

Sports fans and sneakerheads are accustomed to seeing the Oregon Ducks get countless player-exclusive colorways. They are often some of the most popular designs for signature athletes. Even when limited-edition kicks drop through the Ducks of a Feather (DOAF) program, they sell out instantly.

Finally, the University of Oregon has teamed up with Nike on a luxurious version of the Air Force 1. It comes complete with the school wordmark, branding, and other important details. Best of all, the sneakers are still in stock (for now). Below is a detailed breakdown of what shoppers must know.

Shopping Information

The Nike Air Force 1 "University of Oregon" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Air Force 1 "University of Oregon" colorway was scheduled to be released later this month, but arrived early on October 1. The sneakers are still available in most adult sizes for $125 at Nike.com.

There is no doubt that these casual shoes will sell out eventually, and the sneaker resale market is already reflecting that fact. Currently, asking prices are above the retail price in every size on StockX and GOAT.

Colorway Details

The Nike Air Force 1 "University of Oregon" colorway. | Nike

This Ducks-inspired colorway is Mighty Oregon all the way. It combines the classic silhouette with classic leather and Duck details throughout for a crisp, clean look.

The shoe features a monochromatic black design with Nike Swooshes and Nike Air branding. But our favorite part is the Oregon 'O' and Flying Duck logos on the lateral heels. Look inside the shoe at the insoles, and the 'Oregon' wordmark completes the tribute.

Tech Specs

The Nike Air Force 1 "University of Oregon" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Air Force 1 made a name for itself on the basketball courts in the 1980s. The shoe has aged off the hardwood and is now one of the most popular lifestyle sneakers in the Nike catalog. It's comfortable, durable, and timeless (just like your Ducks).

Tech specs include a leather upper with a perforated toe box. The padded collar adds extra comfort. Underfoot, a Nike Air unit provides lightweight cushioning. Lastly, the rubber outsole with classic pivot circles delivers traction and durability.

Nike x Oregon

The Nike Air Force 1 "University of Oregon" colorway. | Nike

It is a daunting task to keep up with all of the player-exclusive sneakers Nike has designed for Oregon's student-athletes over the years. As of late, the DOAF colorways have given fans a slight chance of getting the kicks, but even those are extremely rare.

The bond between Nike and Oregon is unbreakable thanks to co-founder Phil Knight, and the sneaker world is a more exciting place for it. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sneaker world and beyond.