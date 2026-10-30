The Nike Air Force 1 Honors Texas, Oregon, Georgia, Kentucky

Sports fans love team-exclusive colorways, but hate that they are never released to the public. Nike has done a commendable job of releasing more lately, including an all-black Nike Air Force 1 for the Oregon Ducks.

Now, the Ducks are getting another colorway along with the other select programs: the Texas Longhorns, Georgia Bulldogs, and Kentucky Wildcats. So, three SEC schools and one Big Ten school. It's random, but we will take it. Below is everything shoppers must know about the collegiate kicks.

Nike Air Force 1 "University of Oregon"

The Nike Air Force 1 "University of Oregon" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Air Force 1 "University of Oregon" colorway is available online now for $125 in adult sizes at Nike.com. The silhouette sports a monochromatic Apple Green design with the iconic 'O' and 'Fighting Duck' logos on the heels.

The Nike Air Force 1 "University of Oregon" colorway. | Nike

The only contrast is provided by the bright Yellow "Oregon and "Ducks" wordmark on the insoles. The rest of the legendary Nike branding completes the old-school aesthetic.

Nike Air Force 1 "University of Kentucky"

The Nike Air Force 1 "University of Kentucky" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Air Force 1 "University of Kentucky" colorway is available online now for $125 in adult sizes at Nike.com. The shoe features Game Royal all over with the 'UK' branding and 'Wildcat' logo on the heels.

The Nike Air Force 1 "University of Kentucky" colorway. | Nike

The collegiate design continues with the "Kentucky" and "Wildcats" wordmark in white on the insoles. The Nike Air and Nike Swooshes complete the crispy, clean look.

Nike Air Force 1 "University of Georgia"

The Nike Air Force 1 "University of Georgia" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Air Force 1 "University of Georgia" colorway is available online now for $125 in adult sizes at Nike.com. The shoe features an all-University Red design with the beloved 'G' and 'Bulldog' logos on the heels.

The Nike Air Force 1 "University of Georgia" colorway. | Nike

The instantly recognizable "Georgia" and "Bulldogs" wordmark grace the insoles in white with black outlining. Nike Swooshes and Nike Air branding remain true to the original.

Nike Air Force 1 "University of Texas"

The Nike Air Force 1 "University of Texas" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Air Force 1 "University of Texas" colorway is the only shoe from the collection that hasn't been released. It's listed as "coming soon" for $125 in adult sizes at Nike.com. The shoe sports an all-Desert Orange design with the iconic 'Longhorns' logo and the Texas outline imprinted on the heels.

The Nike Air Force 1 "University of Texas" colorway. | Nike

The school theme continues with the "Texas" and "Longhorns" wordmark in white on the insoles. The old-school Nike branding helps complete the pack in style.

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