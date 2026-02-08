Nike is Dropping Foamposites in UNC Tar Heels Colors

March Madness arrived early when the UNC Tar Heels hit a buzzer-beater to defeat the Duke Blue Devils 71-68 on Saturday night. Nike is keeping the excitement going by dropping one of its most iconic basketball shoes in the Tar Heels' colors.

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro is returning in a "University Blue" colorway this week. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of what hoopers and fans need to know about the retro sneakers.

Release Information

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro "University Blue" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro "University Blue" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. EST on Friday, February 13. Online shoppers can buy the old-school basketball shoes exclusively on the Nike SNKRS app.

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro "University Blue" is dropping in full family sizes: adult ($240), big kid ($185), little kid ($102), and toddler/infant ($77).

Design Inspiration

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro "University Blue" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro "University Blue" colorway is not an official collaboration with the University of North Carolina, a Jordan Brand school, but its inspiration is undeniable.

The silhouette sports a University Blue upper contrasted by White detailing on the Nike Swoosh logos, tongues, and laces. Meanwhile, Midnight Navy accents bring a clean, classic look to this classic design.

Look inside the shoe and clean White insoles feature Nike Air branding in University Blue. With the NCAA Tournament right around the corner, now is the perfect time to lace up this iconic shoe.

Tech Specs

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro "University Blue" outsole. | Nike

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro made a name for itself in the late 1990s, taking over NCAA and NBA basketball courts. It is no longer considered a performance mode but rather a blend of basketball greatness and off-court style.

The model was (and still is) way ahead of its time. Its silky-smooth style keeps the futuristic liquid look of the molded Foamposite upper, while the Swoosh logo and low-profile cushioning offer the perfect balance for hoops fans.

Fans can expect more heat on the hardwood over the next few months. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NCAA and beyond.

More Footwear News

Kentucky unveils the Nike Book 2 "Must Be The Denim" colorway.

The Duke Blue Devils swapped Nikes for Jordan Brand shoes.

LeBron James and JuJu Watkins teamed up on an upcoming Nike basketball shoe.

Caitlin Clark debuted a new Nike Kobe 6 Protro colorway, and offered to give it to fans.

The Nike Kobe 6 Protro '3D' returns after 15 years to celebrate NBA All-Star Weekend.