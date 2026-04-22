Nike Announces Star-Studded 2026 NFL Rookie Class

The NFL Draft kicks off tomorrow night, and Nike is already blitzing the competition. This morning, Nike announced its 2026 NFL Rookie Class, adding a new generation of football talent to the brand's leading roster of global athletes as they transition from college football standouts to the professional stage.

The star-studded class features 20 athletes from programs across the country, including six to eight projected first-round draft picks and projected top 10 picks David Bailey, Mansoor Delane, and Sonny Styles. From explosive offensive weapons to versatile defenders, the rookie class embodies the speed, skill, and competitive edge that make a difference every week of the NFL season.

David Bailey, Chris Bell, Skyler Bell, and Germie Bernard. | Nike

"As we welcome this elite group of athletes to the Nike Football roster, our focus remains on delivering the innovation, development and performance advantages that athletes need to compete at the highest level," says Ann Miller, EVP, Global Sports Marketing.

"From the earliest moments of the game to its biggest stages, we're committed to pushing what's possible on and off the field the field while advancing football for the next generation."

Chris Brazzell II, Deion Burks, Omar Cooper Jr., and Mansoor Delane. | Nike

Nike's 2026 NFL Rookie Class includes:

David Bailey, defensive end, Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Chris Bell, wide receiver, Louisville Cardinals.

Skyler Bell, wide receiver, UConn Huskies.

Germie Bernard, wide receiver, Alabama Crimson Tide.

Chris Brazzell II, wide receiver, Tennessee Volunteers.

Deion Burks, wide receiver, Oklahoma Sooners.

Omar Cooper Jr., wide receiver, Indiana Hoosiers.

Mansoor Delane, defensive back, LSU Tigers.

Malachi Fields, wide receiver, Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Jermod McCoy, defensive back, Tennessee Volunteers.

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, defensive back, Toledo Rockets.

Akheem Mesidor, defensive end, Miami Hurricanes.

Nicholas Singleton, running back, Penn State Nittany Lions.

Eli Stowers, tight end, Vanderbilt Commodores.

De'Zhaun Stribling, wide receiver, Ole Miss Rebels.

Sonny Styles, linebacker, Ohio State Buckeyes.

Dillon Thieneman, defensive back, Oregon Ducks.

Michael Trigg, tight end, Baylor Bears.

Mike Washington Jr., running back, Arkansas Razorbacks.

Antonio Williams, wide receiver, Clemson Tigers.

Malachi Fields, Jermod McCoy, Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, and Akheem Mesidor. | Nike

Unreal speed and freaky athleticism are measurable proof of this class's elite capabilities. For example, 18 of the 22 athletes who ran this year's 40-yard dash in 4.39 seconds or less were wearing Nike Vapor cleats.

Nicholas Singleton, Eli Stowers, De'Zhaun Stribling, and Sonny Styles. | Nike

By joining Nike's unparalleled football roster, each athlete will have access to the brand's industry‑leading footwear and apparel, including the upcoming Alpha Menace 5 Elite cleat.

Nike's partnerships also extend beyond performance, supporting athletes in their most important moments away from the field. From product and styling to media and content support, Nike continues its five-decade history of inspiring and uplifting the next generation.

Dillon Thieneman, Michael Trigg, Mike Washington Jr., and Antonio Williams. | Nike

Nike's continued investment in young athletes reinforces the brand's role at every level of football. That includes youth competitions, flag football, major presences on college campuses, and a longstanding partnership with the NFL.

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