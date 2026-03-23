Adidas Announces Stacked 2026 NFL Rookie Class

Any sports fan who has followed the sportswear industry for the past few years knows that adidas is coming for American football. The brand has rapidly expanded its footprint in the sport from high school through college and the NFL.

The new signings include 14 of the league's top prospects, boasting the most projected first-round picks to date for the brand. The 2026 class includes Heisman Trophy Winner Fernando Mendoza alongside Arvell Reese, Carnell Tate, Caleb Downs, Reuben Bain Jr., Kenyon Sadiq, and more from adidas partner universities, as well as top programs around the country.

Members of the 2026 adidas rookie class. | adidas

Mendoza joins the class after leading the Indiana Hoosiers to the National Championship, adidas' first in the College Football Playoff era, and becoming the first-ever Indiana University player to win the Heisman Trophy. Projected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Mendoza joined the adidas family in his senior season through an NIL partnership, making his inclusion in this class a natural next chapter.

Mendoza said in a press release, "Adidas has been part of my story since I got to Indiana, so getting to continue that into the next chapter feels right. Coming to Portland with this class and seeing what the brand is building — the innovation, the investment, the people — it reinforced that this is where I want to be. I can't wait to get to work."

Fernando Mendoza for adidas. | adidas

The complete list of members of the 2026 adidas rookie class includes the following players:

Fernando Mendoza | QB | Indiana University

| QB | Indiana University Arvell Reese | LB | The Ohio State University

| LB | The Ohio State University Carnell Tate | WR | The Ohio State University

| WR | The Ohio State University Caleb Downs | S | The Ohio State University

| S | The Ohio State University Rueben Bain Jr. | DE | University of Miami

| DE | University of Miami Jordyn Tyson | WR | Arizona State University

| WR | Arizona State University Makai Lemon | WR | University of Southern California

| WR | University of Southern California Kenyon Sadiq | TE | University of Oregon

| TE | University of Oregon Jacob Rodriguez | LB | Texas Tech University

| LB | Texas Tech University Denzel Boston | WR | University of Washington

| WR | University of Washington KC Concepcion | WR | Texas A&M University

| WR | Texas A&M University D'Angelo Ponds | DB | Indiana University

| DB | Indiana University Jonah Coleman | RB | University of Washington

| RB | University of Washington Elijah Sarratt | WR | Indiana University

Adidas welcomed its new signees to its U.S. headquarters for the brand's first adidas Football Pro Day — an immersive experience designed to give the incoming partners a first look at what a partnership with the brand means and to prepare them for their professional careers. While on campus, athletes went through gear testing and evaluation, custom fittings, brand meetings and styling sessions.

The adidas Innovation Lab. | adidas

"This class reflects where adidas Football is headed and the type of athletes we're committed to supporting as they enter the next stage of their careers," said Aaron Seabron, General Manager, US Sports & Creation Center Portland at adidas.

"Our focus is on giving them access to the innovation, product, and platform that help them succeed at the highest level. Bringing them to Portland to experience our Innovation Lab and meet the teams behind our performance products is an important step in building those relationships from day one."

Jacksonville Jaguars teammates Trevor Lawrence and Travis Hunter for adidas. | adidas

The rookies join an adidas roster that includes Patrick Mahomes, Micah Parsons, Rome Odunze, Brock Purdy, Trevor Lawrence, Travis Hunter, Abdul Carter, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Garrett Wilson, Chris Jones, and more.

Fans can expect more news from adidas as the 2026 NFL Draft approaches. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NFL and beyond.