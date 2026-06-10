DOAF x Nike Air Max 1 "Tokyo" Celebrates Oregon and Japan

Thanks to its close partnership with Nike, the University of Oregon has transcended the Pacific Northwest and created Ducks fans worldwide. Through flashy uniforms and limited-edition footwear, everyone wants to wear green and yellow. Division Street's Ducks of a Feather (DOAF) has played a major role in the sneaker diplomacy.

Now, DOAF is teaming up with Flight Club, the original sneaker consignment store, on a limited-edition release: the DOAF x Nike Air Max 1 "Tokyo" colorway. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the rare kicks.

Release Information

The DOAF x Nike Air Max 1 "Tokyo" colorway. | Flight Club

Flight Club Drawings for the DOAF x Nike Air Max 1 "Tokyo" will open on Tuesday, June 23, and close on Friday, June 26. It will be available in-store and online at FlightClub.com.

Only 300 pairs of the sneakers will be produced worldwide and will be released via Flight Club on Sunday, June 28, exclusively at Flight Club Tokyo. As with all DOAF initiatives, proceeds generated from the DOAF x Nike Air Max 1 "Tokyo" will benefit participating University of Oregon student-athletes.

Eugene to Tokyo

The DOAF x Nike Air Max 1 "Tokyo" colorway. | Flight Club

The drop is more than a tribute; it's a bridge that connects cultures through sports and sneakers. Fans preview the drawings in-store alongside a personal, curated Oregon PE collection from Tinker Hatfield and others.

On the last day of the Drawings, DOAF and Flight Club will host a meet and greet with Hatfield at Flight Club Tokyo. More details on the meet-and-greet to follow soon on Flight Club's Instagram.

The release coincides with the Tokyo Oregon Football Showcase presented by Flight Club. Oregon Football Coach Dan Lanning and several standout players will conduct a live exhibition to demonstrate fundamental skills, core concepts, and techniques to local Japanese players.

"Tokyo" Details

The DOAF x Nike Air Max 1 "Tokyo" colorway. | Flight Club

The DOAF x Nike Air Max 1 "Tokyo" features a calming, grey-based color palette inspired by Tokyo's philosophy of simplicity and craftsmanship. Vibrant multicolor accents that reference the bright lights of Shibuya and Harajuku elevate the design.

Meanwhile, a sophisticated multicolor graphic and a custom Duck head represent the different backgrounds, experiences, and circumstances of the individuals who make up the Ducks family. The tongue features custom Japanese characters spelling "GO DUCKS." It's a global nod to the university's worldwide community of supporters.

Nike Air Max 1

The DOAF x Nike Air Max 1 "Tokyo" colorway. | Flight Club

This rare release draws inspiration from DOAF's first-ever Nike Air Max 1 colorway. Originally designed by Hatfield, this concept blends heritage with modern storytelling.

It's a thoughtful design that honors the groundbreaking heritage of Hatfield's revolutionary silhouette while celebrating the cultures of Oregon and Japan.

Ducks of a Feather (DOAF)

The DOAF x Nike Air Max 1 "Tokyo" colorway. | Flight Club

DOAF and Flight Club have been on an unstoppable run in 2026. The two collaborative partners have teamed up on the Nike GT Future and two Nike Air Max 95 BB colorways. However, their creative partnership dates back years, including some of the most celebrated sneakers coming out of Oregon.

These limited-edition shoes are a true fusion of Oregon pride, Japanese aesthetics, and Nike craftsmanship. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sneaker world and beyond.