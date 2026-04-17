The Nike Book 2 "Spiridon" is $90 Online (For Now)

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker debuted his second signature Nike basketball shoe earlier this season. The Nike Book 2 has not received the same level of attention as its predecessor, but it is starting to drop in more exciting colorways. With more styles hitting shelves, that means the older shoes are getting marked down.

Finish Line is currently running a flash sale on its website, resulting in a $55 price drop on the Nike Book 2 "Spiridon" colorway. We do not know when the sales event ends, so fans have to make a quick decision on buying the discounted sneakers. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of Booker's hoop shoes and the sales event.

Shopping Information

The Nike Book 2 "Spiridon" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Book 2 "Spiridon" colorway dropped on February 6. The shoe launched at a retail price of $145 in adult sizes, but is marked down to $100 as part of the online flash sales event. Even better, use the code "Spring Kicks" at checkout to bring the price down to $90 at finishline.com.

Even the most frugal sneakerheads will have trouble finding these hoop shoes at a lower price on the sneaker resale market. Asking prices on StockX and GOAT are below the retail price, but can't match Finish Line's price.

"Spiridon" Colorway Details

The Nike Book 2 "Spiridon" colorway. | Nike

The "Spiridon" colorway sports a Metallic Silver upper made of a light, durable synthetic material. The Nike Spiridon Swoosh logo and mini Swoosh logos pop off the shoes in Sport Red. Black detailing combined with the White laces and midsole help complete the homage to the iconic running shoe.

Of course, the shoe does not stop there. Its reflective material underneath the upper lights up in the dark. Just like Booker, these shoes stand out on and off of the basketball court.

Nike Book 2 Tech Specs

The Nike Book 2 "Spiridon" colorway. | Nike

Booker's signature sneaker line prides itself on paying homage to other classic models from Nike's incredible catalog. The Nike Book 2 is an obvious nod to the Nike Spiridon. But the durable rubber outsole is a nod to Nike Air Force 1, featuring a new sun-dappled herringbone traction pattern that pays homage to Phoenix.

Packed inside the low-cut basketball shoe is a well-cushioned and responsive ride driven by the strategic combination of a forefoot Air Zoom unit, bouncy Cushlon 3.0 midsole, and plush foam sock liner. Meanwhile, a midfoot webbing system offers snug, soft security for quick cuts and jabs.

Devin Booker x Nike

The Nike Book 2 "Spiridon" colorway. | Nike

Booker initially signed a sneaker deal with Nike during his rookie NBA season. After proving himself as a star of the league, Booker and Nike agreed to a multi-year, signature sneaker deal in July 2022. Booker's contract runs through 2029. So far, Nike has launched two signature shoes for Booker, and both have excited his loyal fanbase.

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