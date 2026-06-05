The Nike Book 2 x McDonald's just restocked online.

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker continues to dominate headlines in the sneaker industry. Despite Booker's season ending over a month ago, his signature Nike sneaker line continues to drop in classic colorways.

Among the most popular was a super fresh McDonald's collaboration. The partnership led to two incredible colorways inspired by teal arches at the McDonald's in Sedona, Arizona. After selling out on release day, one of the two styles just restocked online.

Shopping Information

The Nike Book 2 x McDonald's "Sanddrift and Teal Nebula" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Book 2 x McDonald's "Sanddrift and Teal Nebula" colorway dropped on June 2, 2026. The shoes quickly sold out on the Nike website, but were just restocked at the retail price of $155 in adult sizes at Foot Locker.

It is probably a safe bet that these limited-edition basketball shoes will sell out again. Fans who miss the restock can find the kicks on sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT. Currently, the hoop shoes have an average resale price of $206 on StockX.

Colorway Details

The Nike Book 2 x McDonald's "Sanddrift and Teal Nebula" colorway. | Nike

The general release version of the Nike Book 2 x McDonald's sports a Sanddrift upper with Dusty Cactus details. The Nike Swooshes, Booker branding, and McDonald's logos all pop off the shoes in Dusty Cactus as a nod to its iconic Sedona location.

The shoes do not come with any extra laces or accessories, but they do arrive fresh in a special Nike x McDonald's co-branded shoe box, which instantly makes it a must-have for collectors.

Performance Technology

The Nike Book 2 x McDonald's "Sanddrift and Teal Nebula" colorway. | Nike

While most sneakerheads want the shoes for their style, the Nike Book 2 is a performance basketball shoe. Its tech specs include a Nike Air Zoom unit under the forefoot for extra bounce with every step.

Meanwhile, the updated midfoot webbing system works with a molded upper to provide extra stability for jabs and pivots. The upper materials change from one colorway to the next, but the performance technology remains the same.

Collaboration History

Devin Booker at the Nike x McDonald's event in Sedona, Arizona. | @photosbyjordan._

Booker made the trip to the McDonald's in Sedona last week to participate in an invite-only pop-up event. Fans got a chance for pictures, autographs, and a chance to buy both versions of Nike Book 2 x McDonald's. In addition to the "Sanddrift and Teal Nebula" colorway, which is available online, the shoes also dropped in a Friends and Family "Dusty Cactus" colorway that was far more limited.

Hopefully, everyone who wants a pair of the fresh sneakers can secure a pair during the restock. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.