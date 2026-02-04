The Nike Book 2 "Spiridon" Is a Must-Have for Devin Booker Fans

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker is a fan favorite, but he has one of the most polarizing signature sneaker lines in the NBA. Some hoopers and fans love Booker's lifestyle-friendly basketball shoes, while others don't like the direction of the line.

The Nike Book 2 continued that trend, dropping in two colorways so far, neither of which has sold out. However, the most anticipated style will be released this week. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the Nike Book 2 "Spiridon" colorway.

Shopping Information

The Nike Book 2 "Spiridon" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Book 2 "Spiridon" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. EST on Friday, February 6. Online shoppers can buy the hoop shoes for $145 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app and at Foot Locker.

Unlike the first two styles of the Nike Book 2, fans can expect the "Spiridon" colorway to sell out quickly online. Shoppers who miss the initial drop will be able to find the shoes on trusted sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT.

Design Details

The Nike Book 2 "Spiridon" colorway. | Nike

What makes the "Spiridon" colorway so popular is its unique design. Unlike other styles of the Nike Book 2, this iteration features a mesh upper. Not only does it look good, but there will actually be breathability with this version of the shoe.

More importantly, it pays homage to the Nike Air Zoom Spiridon. The old-school running shoe was first released in 1997, and the Nike Book 2 is replicating the design. Everything from the Metallic Silver upper to the Sport Red Nike Swoosh logo to the black-and-white detailing is a direct tribute to the Spiridon.

Tech Specs

The Nike Book 2 "Spiridon" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Book 2 sports a low-cut silhouette that delivers a well-cushioned and responsive ride driven by the strategic combination of a forefoot Air Zoom unit, bouncy Cushlon 3.0 midsole, and plush foam sock liner.

The durable rubber outsole takes after the iconic Nike Air Force 1, featuring a new sun-dappled herringbone traction pattern that pays homage to Phoenix while helping hoopers stay fast on their feet, pivot, and get to their spot with time to spare.

The Nike Book 2 "Spiridon" colorway. | Nike

