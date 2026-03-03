Nike's Denim Kentucky Wildcats Collection Drops for March Madness

Last month, the Kentucky Wildcats reprised their iconic denim uniforms for an SEC showdown against the Tennessee Volunteers. Leading up to the big game, former Wildcats guard Devin Booker took over Lexington with a massive sneaker activation promoting the Nike Book 2 "Must Be The Denim."

The polarizing uniforms (and matching sneakers) were a tribute to the Wildcats' uniforms from their 1995-96 NCAA National Championship season.

Luckily for college basketball fans and sneakerheads, Nike and Converse are dropping a collaboration with Kentucky, including the uniforms and footwear. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of each piece from the collection.

CONS x Kentucky Wildcats Apparel Collection

The CONS x Kentucky Wildcats Apparel Collection. | Nike

The CONS x Kentucky Wildcats Apparel Collection drops at 10:00 a.m. EST on Friday, March 13. Online shoppers will be able to shop the entire collection on the Nike SNKRS app. The replica uniforms remain true to the original, complete with the Converse branding.

Fans can celebrate the 30th anniversary of a legendary championship team and an unforgettable year in college basketball history. The home and away jersey ($120 each) and matching shorts ($80) each will get a limited release that is a must-have for old-school college basketball fans and sneakerheads.

CONS "Blue"

The CONS "Blue" colorway. | Nike

The CONS "Blue" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. EST on Friday, March 13. Online shoppers can buy the old-school sneakers for $130 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app.

First worn on the basketball court during the unforgettable 1996 college basketball season, the CONS Blue is back. It stays loyal to the original design—right down to the denim. It's your turn to add to the legacy.

Nike Book 2 "Must Be The Denim"

The Nike Book 2 "Must Be The Denim" colorway. | Nike

While not part of the official collection, the Nike Book 2 "Must Be The Denim" is very much in the same spirit as the rest of the gear. Online shoppers will be able to buy performance basketball shoes for $145 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app at 10:00 a.m. EST on Friday, March 20.

The 1996 Kentucky Wildcats, also known as the Untouchables, dominated the basketball court in Converse denim from head to toe. It is amazing to see the NIKE Inc. family pull together to unite its most iconic brands.

March Madness is already here, so fans can expect more exciting sneaker stories from Kentucky and Booker. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.