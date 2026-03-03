Is Devin Booker Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Suns vs. Kings)

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (hip) has missed the team's last four games and has appeared in just three games since Jan. 23.

However, the Suns have taken the All-Star guard off the injury report ahead of Tuesday night's game against the Sacramento Kings.

Devin Booker (hip) not listed on injury report for Tuesday. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) March 3, 2026

That's a great sign for the Suns, as they are aiming to hold on to the No. 7 seed -- or move higher -- in the Western Conference standings. With Booker expected to return on Tuesday, oddsmakers have set the Suns as 10.5-point road favorites against the tanking Sacramento Kings.

This season, Booker has been the engine of the Phoenix attack, averaging 24.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game while shooting 45.4 percent from the field and 30.8 percent from 3-point range.

It's possible the Suns will have him on a minutes restriction on Tuesday, but Booker's return comes at a perfect time with Dillon Brooks (hand) sidelined for the next few weeks.

Here's a look at my favorite player prop for the Suns star in his return to the lineup.

Best Devin Booker Prop Bet vs. Kings

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Devin Booker OVER 5.5 Assists (-135)

This season, Booker is averaging 6.1 assists on 12.6 potential assists per game, and I think that number may rise down the stretch of the regular season with Dillon Brooks (hand) out.

Booker should have even more time on the ball for this Phoenix offense, and he did have games with nine and six assists in February before going down with his hip injury. This season, Booker has one game with six or more dimes against the Kings, who are one of the worst defenses in the NBA.

Sacramento ranks 29th in defensive rating and 26th in opponent assists per game, making this a favorable matchup for the Suns guard in his return to action. Even if Booker is on a minutes limit, I think he’ll be able to flirt with his season average in this market on Tuesday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.