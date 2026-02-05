Kentucky Unveils Nike Book 2 "Must Be the Denim" Colorway

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker has dedicated his signature Nike basketball shoe line to paying tribute to others. Everything from his home city to other classic sneakers has inspired colorways on the Nike Book line.

So, it is perfectly fitting that Nike and Booker teamed up to create a special experience for the University of Kentucky. Earlier today, posters popped up around the campus on Lexington previewing the Nike Book 2 "Must Be The Denim" colorway.

Nike Book 2 "Must Be The Denim"

The Nike Book 2 "Must Be The Denim" colorway draws inspiration from the iconic (and polarizing) denim uniforms the Wildcats wore during their 1995-96 NCAA National Championship season.

The "Must Be The Denim" sports a Denim Blue upper with White Nike Swoosh logos, Booker branding, and a Wildcat on the tongue. Lastly, a Sail outsole finishes the vintage aesthetic.

Exclusive UK Launch

Naturally, the Wildcats basketball team got first dibs on the shoes and shared their reactions on Instagram. But students also got in on the fun. According to the posters, there will be an "Exclusive UK Launch" at the Downtown Rupp Arena Studio from 2 p.m.-8 p.m on Saturday, February 7.

Of course, that coincides with the Wildcats' conference showdown against the No. 25 Tennessee Volunteers. Best of all, Kentucky will wear its retro denim uniforms in all of their glory.

Future Release Information

Currently, there is no release information for the Nike Book 2 "Must Be The Denim." But there is reason for optimism as Hibbett Sports co-sponsored today's activation in Lexington. Plus, Nike released a similar colorway of the Nike Book 1 last year.

Athletes and fans who do not want to wait can choose between multiple colorways of the Nike Book 2 for $145 in adult sizes at Nike, Foot Locker, and Hibbett Sports. Booker debuted the Nike Book 1 earlier this NBA season, and much like the denim uniforms, it is polarizing.

It seems like Nike delivered March Madness a month early, so fans can expect more exciting sneaker stories from Kentucky and Booker. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.

