Nike Drops Ultimate Sneaker Pack for College Football Fans
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
College football season kicks off in less than two weeks. Many sports fans may not understand the obsession, but it just means more in certain parts of the country.
Nike understands why fans love college football so much and that is why the iconic sportswear brand just dropped the ultimate sneaker pack for fans.
The Nike Air Max Solo "NCAA" pack arrives in 11 school colorways. Athletes and fans can purchase the lifestyle sneakers for $110 in adult sizes on the Nike website.
Nike sponsors far more college athletic programs than any other sportswear brand. However, it reserved the Nike Air Max Solo for its most prominent college football schools.
Teams represented in the pack include the Alabama Crimson Tide, Florida Gators, Georgia Bulldogs, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Ohio State Buckeyes, Oregon Ducks, Oregon State Beavers, Penn State Nittany Lions, Tennessee Volunteers, and the Texas Longhorns.
Yes, two of those schools are sponsored by Jordan Brand. No, I do not know why they were included in this collection. Nevertheless, the final product turned out great.
The Nike Air Max Solo is a new take on the brand's legendary Air Max line. This iteration features team colors, school logos, and collegiate font to complete the campus vibes of the sneaker.
This modern interpretation combines elements from past models (like the Nike Air Max 180 textured Nike Air unit and the Nike Air Max90-inspired heel cup) for a shoe that maxes out your game day style, whether watching from the stands or grilling in the parking lot.
The countdown to college football is on, and fans of Nike-sponsored schools should certainly consider investing in these kicks for the upcoming season. Stay locked into Kicks on SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
