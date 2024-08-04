Florida Gators Unveil Awesome Air Jordans for Football Season
In less than four weeks, the Florida Gators will kick off the 2024 college football season with a rivalry game against the Miami Hurricanes. The matchup is more than an intrastate battle between an SEC and ACC school; it is also a competition between Jordan Brand and adidas.
The Gators have already put their best foot forward by previewing their cleats for the upcoming season, and it did not disappoint. Their social media team shared detailed pictures of two new Air Jordan cleats in player-exclusive colorways.
Fans got their first look at the all-new 'Gators' Air Jordan 1 Low and Air Jordan 3 Force. The first model, the Air Jordan 1 Low, is an adaption of Michael Jordan's first signature basketball shoe. In recent years, the iconic sneaker has been redesigned for the gridiron and diamond.
The Air Jordan 1 Low 'Gators' colorway is all-blue except for a gradient orange design emerging from the heel to eclipse the Swoosh logos. Meanwhile, Florida branding on the tongues provide the finishing touches.
The Air Jordan 3 Force is a new take on a classic sneaker. Jordan Brand recently reimagined the hoop shoe for the football field and supplied the model to its partner schools in the NCAA.
The Air Jordan 3 Force 'Gators' colorway features a blue upper, elephant print on the heels and toe caps, with orange NIKE AIR branding on the heel. Lastly, the Gators logo on the tongue makes the cleat a slamdunk.
The pictures immediately sent the sneaker community into a spiral, asking how they could get their hands on the blue and orange kicks. Unfortunately, these beautiful cleats will never be released to the public.
The silver lining is that fans can buy retro Air Jordan sneakers and cleats as well as officially licensed Florida Gators gear on the Jordan Brand website.
We have had the start of college football season circled on our calendars since the last campaign ended. The new year has not even started and Florida has already set the bar pretty high for the rest of the NCAA.
