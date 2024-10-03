Mamba Mentality: Nike Kobe Sneaker Sales Surge in 2024
Fans of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant have high expectations. It is how their favorite player taught them to think. For years, consumers have demanded more of Bryant's retro sneakers from Nike and the brand has largely left them disappointed.
However, the tide is starting to turn. In late 2023, Nike re-launched the Kobe line and ramped up its sneaker releases to a monthly basis throughout 2024. The supply still has not yet met demand, but it is getting much easier for the average shopper to find Nike Kobe sneakers.
It shows that Bryant's iconic signature sneaker line still remains a favorite among athletes and fans in 2024. Nike's CFO Matt Friend spoke to the phenomenon during the company's Q1 FY2025 earnings call on Tuesday, October 1.
Friend did not disclose any specific numbers, but he stated the Nike Kobe line "nearly quadrupled" its growth in the last 12 months. Victor Deng of Complex first reported this news and other notable highlights from the meeting.
As Deng pointed out in his report, Nike released 15 of Bryant's sneakers in 2024, compared to just three in 2023. The Nike Kobe 4, 6, 8, and 9 were all released in Protro form (performance plus retro) and enjoyed multiple colorways.
NBA, WNBA, and college players often debuted the hooper-approved basketball shoes ahead of the release date, further driving up the hype.
Perhaps no current player was more important for the Nike Kobe sneaker line than Caitlin Clark. The Indiana Fever guard helped introduce fans to women's basketball and Nike Kobe sneakers.
Fans can debate which model and colorway was the best release because there are plenty of popular options to choose from, thanks to Nike. It is finally a pleasant problem to have for Bryant's global fanbase.
Most impressively, there is still time left on the calendar for Nike to continue putting points on the board like Bryant did during his 20-year NBA career. Best of all, online shoppers can still find the Nike Kobe 8 Protro in multiple "Team Bank" colorways in select sizes on the Nike website.
In addition to the broader general releases, Nike still cooked up some of the most coveted colorways, such as the Nike Kobe 6 "Italian Camo" and the Nike Kobe 8 "Mambacita." Athletes and fans searching for those sneakers will still have to resort to sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT.
The road to get here was far from easy for loyal Lakers fans. They had to endure many "L's," but Nike has already quadrupled sales, and there is no end in sight.
