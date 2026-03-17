Nike and Ja Morant Unveil "Jurassic Park" Sneaker Pack

Between trade rumors and injuries, Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant has had a forgettable season. The only upside has been his third signature Nike basketball shoe. The Nike Ja 3 has taken the basketball world by storm.

Thanks to its aggressive aesthetic and countless fire colorways, the Nike Ja 3 has easily been the most exciting hoop shoe of the year. Even better, there is a massive collaboration on the way.

Nike and Morant have teamed up with Jurassic Park on two colorways. The Nike Ja 3 "Raptor" and "Explorer" drop at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, April 10. Online shoppers will be able to buy the sneakers for $135 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app. Below is a first look at next month's exciting release.

Nike Ja 3 "Raptor"

The Nike Ja 3 "Raptor" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Ja 3 "Raptor" colorway features an Anthracite upper with bold Yellow Ochre claw marks wrapping up the shoe. Meanwhile, the Nike Swooshes, Ja logos, and Jurassic Park branding pop off the shoe in Bright Crimson.

The insoles feature a dinosaur skeleton and Jurassic Park branding. Plus, the shoes comes in special packaging, including a Jurassic Park x Nike Ja keychain.

The Nike Ja 3 "Raptor" colorway. | Nike

According to Nike's product description, Morant's Velociraptor-like ways would fit perfectly atop the Jurassic Park food chain.

Morant is swift, fast, quick, and known to let out a primal scream once he's torn apart a defense. This special Ja 3 collaboration with one of his favorite flicks pays homage to the shifty carnivores who keep foes on their toes at all times.

Nike Ja 3 "Explorer"

The Nike Ja 3 "Explorer" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Ja 3 "Explorer" colorway features a gradient design with Dynamic Yellow turning into Green Spark on the upper with University Red detailing. Nike Swooshes, Ja logos, and Jurassic Park branding pop off in Black.

Similar to the "Raptor" colorway, the "Explorer" colorway comes in special packaging, including a Jurassic Park x Nike Ja keychain. However, the insoles feature a graphic of the dinosaurs in the wild.

The Nike Ja 3 "Explorer" colorway. | Nike

According to Nike's product description, Morant can soar for a Pterodactyl swat or rip down the rim like a T. rex. This special Ja 3 collaboration with Jurassic Park finds a way with one of his favorite flicks and the rugged multicolored rig that rumbled through the luscious green jungles.

The Nike Ja 3 x Jurassic Park sneaker pack cannot get here soon enough. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.