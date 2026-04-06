Cavaliers vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, April 6

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Memphis Grizzlies are both playing the second night of a back-to-back on Monday as the NBA enters the final week of the regular season.

Cleveland fell behind early against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, but it ultimately came back to win, even without Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen sitting out that game.

Meanwhile, Memphis was blown out by the Milwaukee Bucks (without Giannis Antetokounmpo), dropping to 1-9 in its last 10 games The Grizzlies are in complete tank mode with Ja Morant done for the season, and they are double-digit underdogs at home in this matchup.

Can the Cavs shake their season-long against the spread struggles to get a much-needed win? Cleveland still has a shot at the No. 3 spot in the East, and it should handle business this week with a relatively soft end-of-season schedule.

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to consider and my prediction for Monday’s matchup.

Cavaliers vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Cavs -15.5 (-105)

Grizzlies +15.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Cavs: -1450

Grizzlies: +850

Total

234.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Cavaliers vs. Grizzlies How to Watch

Date: Monday, April 6

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: FedExForum

How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local)

Cavs record: 49-29

Grizzlies record: 25-53

Cavaliers vs. Grizzlies Injury Reports

Cavs Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Grizzlies Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Cavaliers vs. Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bets

Cavs Best NBA Prop Bet

Donovan Mitchell OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-105)

Mitchell fell short of this prop against Indiana, but he took 27 shots overall and finished with 38 points in the Cavs’ win.

The star guard was 2-for-7 from 3, and he’s averaging over three made 3-pointers per game in the 2025-26 season.

Memphis is just 24th in the league in opponent 3s made per game and 21st in opponent 3-point percentage this season. If Mitchell suits up on the second night of a back-to-back, he should be able to go off from 3. The star guard has at least three made 3s in five of his last eight games.

Cavaliers vs. Grizzlies Prediction and Pick

I don’t love either side in this matchup, especially since we’re still waiting on injury reports for both teams, but the Grizzlies have been down right awful in their last 10 games and shouldn't be trusted after losing by 16 to Milwaukee on Sunday.

The Cavs didn’t cover against the Pacers on Sunday, but they could have Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley (both sat on Sunday) back in the lineup in this game. If the Cavs are at full strength, they have an insane talent advantage over a Memphis team that has most of its rotation players out of the lineup and done for the season.

Cleveland is 12th in the NBA in net rating over its last 10 games while the Grizzlies are dead last at -18.6. Memphis has won just one of those 10 games, and it has lost eight of nine games by double digits.

I’ll take the Cavs to win this game since they still have a chance to move up in the Eastern Conference standings.

Pick: Cavs -15.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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