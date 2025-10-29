The Nike Ja 3 "Scratch 3.0" is a Must-Have Shoe for Grizzlies Fans
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate at the time of publication.
The 2025-26 NBA season is here, and so are many new sneakers. Among the most exciting new hoop shoes is Ja Morant's third signature Nike basketball shoe.
Morant debuted the Nike Ja 3 last spring in the Western Conference Playoffs, and spent the summer promoting it with limited-edition drops along the way of his first-ever world tour with Nike.
While there are going to be countless exciting colorways that generate hype, one is a must-have for Grizzlies fans. The Nike Ja 3 "Scratch 3.0" drops soon. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of how to buy the upcoming shoes.
Release Information
The Nike Ja 3 "Scratch 3.0" will be released at 10:00 a.m. EST on Wednesday, November 5. Online shoppers can buy the performance basketball shoes for $125 in adult sizes and $117 in kid sizes at Nike, Foot Locker, and other select retailers.
It is hard to say if the Nike Ja 3 "Scratch 3.0" will sell out. Not because of a lack of popularity, but it depends on the number of units Nike produces. Additionally, it is competing with a lot of other exciting colorways.
Fans who miss out on the initial drop will be able to find the "Scratch 3.0" colorway on resale websites like StockX and GOAT. Plus, other popular colorways of the shoe, like the "Showstopper," "Spooky Season," and "Sound Check," are currently available online at Nike.com.
Details
The Nike Ja 3 "Scratch 3.0" is a must-have for Grizzlies fans who want to represent their team with a fierce new pair of sneakers. The "Scratch" colorway is a recurring theme in Morant's signature line, and he debuted the shoes on NBA Opening Night.
The silhouette sports a Turbo Green upper contrasted by Black scratch marks. The vertical Swoosh logo pops off in University Red with white outlining next to a graffiti-sprayed 'A' to spell out 'JA' on the side of the shoe.
Both shoes feature Ja branding and the word "Twelve" on the heels as a nod to Morant's jersey number. Lastly, the Black outsole has a traction pattern featuring all-over mini Ja logos. It is a direct homage to the Grizzlies' iconic uniforms, making it a must-have for sneakerheads in Memphis.
Tech Specs
When it comes to performance, the Nike Ja 3 looks better than it performs. It has solid performance technology. However, some hoopers have complained about instability, leading to rolled ankles.
Tech specs for the Nike Ja 3 include a full-length Hybrid ZoomX foam complemented by a foam sockliner, a traction pattern featuring all-over mini Ja logos, plus padded collars that add extra cushioning. Lastly, the mesh breathable upper makes the perfect canvas to tell Morant's story.
Whether hooping or cheering on Morant, the Nike Ja 3 "Scratch 3.0" is the perfect shoe for Grizzlies fans. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.