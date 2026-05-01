The Nike Ja 3 "Uncle Phil" Delivers Fresh '90s Energy

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has the most exciting signature sneaker line among active NBA players. Morant's third Nike basketball shoe has been a revelation. The Nike Ja 3 has dropped in countless incredible colorways, including an epic Jurassic Park collaboration for 90s kids.

Millennials (and Gen Z) will also love Morant's latest release. The Nike Ja 3 "Uncle Phil" sports '90s vibes with an electric color scheme. While the shoes are inspired by Morant's uncle, Phil Morant, they also give The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air vibes — although not an official collaboration.

Shopping Information

The Nike Ja 3 "Uncle Phil" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Ja 3 drops in the "Uncle Phil" colorway at 10:00 a.m. ET on Monday, May 4. Online shoppers can buy the performance basketball shoes for $135 in adult sizes on Nike.com and at select retailers.

Unfortunately, this colorway is not dropping in full-family sizing. Online shoppers can jump the line and find the shoes on trusted sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT.

"Uncle Phil" Colorway Details

The Nike Ja 3 "Uncle Phil" colorway. | Nike

The "Uncle Phil" colorway sports a mix of Blue Legend upper with Blue Chill wrapping up from the outsole over the midsole. Hits of Zitron peek through and appear on the laces. Lastly, the Nike Swoosh logos and signature Ja branding pop off the silhouette in Fire Red.

Unlike other colorways of the Nike Ja 3, this drop does not contain any extra laces or accessories. But its sparkly finish is enough to turn heads without any added flash.

Nike Ja 3 Tech Specs

The Nike Ja 3 "Uncle Phil" colorway. | Nike

The aesthetic of the Nike Ja 3 is stronger than the model's performance technology. It features a full-length Hybrid ZoomX foam, a foam sockliner, a traction pattern with all-over mini Ja logos, and padded collars for extra cushioning. Lastly, the mesh upper is breathable and lends itself perfectly to bold colorways.

While sneakerheads love the Nike Ja 3, hoopers have run into issues with the model. Containment has been one of the biggest complaints. Even rapper and basketball dad 2 Chainz aired out his frustrations with the shoe's overall build.

Ja Morant x Nike

The Nike Ja 3 "Uncle Phil" colorway. | Nike

Morant initially signed a sneaker deal with Nike before the 2019 NBA Draft. After establishing himself as an All-Star, Morant became the first Gen-Z athlete on Nike's basketball roster to get a signature sneaker line.

Last week, Morant unveiled his fourth signature shoe — the Nike Ja 4 in five bold colorways. Additionally, Morant and Nike have a budget-friendly line launching later this year. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.