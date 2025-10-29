2 Chainz Voices Issues With Ja Morant's Nike Basketball Shoes
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate at the time of publication.
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant has one of the most popular basketball shoes in the NBA this season. After Morant debuted the Nike Ja 3 last spring, it took months before most fans were able to get their hands on the best-selling shoes.
However, the Nike Ja 3 is now widely available, which means athletes and fans can give their honest feedback. While everyone agrees the shoes look amazing, there are concerns about stability and a strange tongue-slippage issue.
One of the dissatisfied customers is the legendary rapper and former college basketball player, 2 Chainz. Yesterday, the former Alabama State standout voiced his complaints about the sneakers to Morant with an Instagram video.
2 Chainz Complaint
"I done bought two pairs of these Ja Morants. Now, Ja, I know you don't make the shoes, bro. Probably made in China somewhere. But Nike this for you. The tongue will not stay in the shoe. Shawty keep running over here, and I have to keep pulling this tongue up. This is the second pair," said 2 Chainz, speaking from his son's basketball practice.
He added, "Does anybody else go through this with the Ja Morants? I like the shoe, they fly. Like I say, Halo got two pairs of these. But is anybody else dealing with the tongues slipping? And shawty can't even run in them."
2 Chainz concluded by reiterating that he was frustrated with Nike and not Morant. He half-joked, "Ja, yours probably don't do this." He was implying that Morant's personal shoes were different than what gets released to the public.
But 2 Chainz is frustrated as a parent, sneakerhead, and fan of Morant. At the 2022 NBA All-Star game, Morant autographed his game-worn jersey for Halo. Unfortunately, his son is dealing with a common complaint among players about the Nike Ja 3.
Ja Morant's Warning
Morant's sneaker drama continued today as he had to issue a warning to potential buyers about pictures of fake Nike Ja 3s circulating on social media.
"A lot of fake pics of da 3s going around . [thumbs down emoji] be careful of the source you believe [crying loudly emoji] never seen em," said Morant on X.
Despite all of the drama, Morant's signature sneaker line is going to be fine. The Nike Ja 3 is one of the best-looking non-retro basketball shoes the brand has produced in years. Even if some hoopers experience issues, they will still want to wear the hottest hoop shoe on the market.
Athletes and fans can choose from several colorways of the Nike Ja 3 in full-family sizing ($87-$140) at Nike.com. Best of all, there are dozens of more styles scheduled to be released over the coming year.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.