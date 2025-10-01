Ja Morant Says the Nike Ja 3 is the "Number 1 Shoe in the World"
The 2025-26 NBA Media Day was held earlier this week for most teams, and there are still more footwear storylines to unpack. As every basketball fan and sneakerhead knows, players often bring their freshest kicks out for their team photos.
However, some NBA superstars take it one step further by using the annual event to promote their latest signature sneakers. That is exactly what Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant did as well as it giving it a strong endorsement.
Morant participated in an interview with the local Grizzlies television broadcast team. Morant showed off the Nike Ja 3 'Price of Admission' colorway and declared it, "the number one shoe in the world." Below is the Instagram video shared by Nice Kicks and a breakdown of the full conversation.
"The number one shoe in the world."
Morant was asked why he didn't bring any heat to NBA Media Day, to which he replied, "Nah, I was gonna bring some heat off, man, but... we'll just wait. Somebody might leak them before anyway. You know how these people be out."
When asked about his recent decision to start leaking his own shoes, Morant said, "I was trying, man, but some people beat me to the punch, man. But I got some heat on the way for y'all for the number one shoe in the world. The number one shoe in the world, Craig."
First, the "Price of Admission" colorway is heat. However, Morant has so many incredible colorways of the Nike Ja 3 coming out, media and fans were expecting a never-before-seen style at media day.
Secondly, we like Morant's reference to Friday After Next at the end of his interview. Lastly, it is hard to disagree with Morant on having the best shoe in the world—and there are a lot of incredible sneakers in the NBA right now.
Shopping Information
The Nike Ja 3 retails at $125 in adult sizes and $100 in kid sizes. So far, a handful of limited-edition and general-release colorways have dropped. They have all sold out quickly online, which helps support Morant's claim about having the top shoe.
Luckily for athletes and fans, many more colorways are scheduled to drop over the next year—everyone who wants a pair will eventually be able to get one. There will be enough fire colorways of the Nike Ja 3 for all hoopers.
In the meantime, the Nike Ja 3 is available in select styles and sizes as well as custom colorways for $145 in adult sizes. Fans can shop Morant's signature apparel and footwear collection on the Nike website.
Design
Every colorway of the Nike Ja 3 benefits from the same extremely sharp design. A vertical Swoosh logo, next to a graffiti-sprayed "A", with bold scratch marks completing the iconic design. Both shoes feature Ja branding and the word "Twelve" on the heels.
Tech specs for the Nike Ja 3 include a full-length Hybrid ZoomX foam complemented by a foam sockliner, a traction pattern featuring all-over mini Ja logos, plus padded collars that add extra cushioning. Lastly, the mesh breathable upper makes the perfect canvas to tell Morant's story.
There are a lot of great shoes out right now, and Morant's third signature sneaker is easily one of the most popular among fans. Is it the number one shoe in the world? Right now, it's hard to say no.
