Jayson Tatum's "6th Man" Sneakers Honor Boston Celtics Fans
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
There are plenty of passionate fanbases in the NBA, but the Boston Celtics enjoy one of the strongest homecourt advantages in sports. In an era where arenas are clinical and corporate-friendly, Celtics fans in TD Garden are anything but welcoming.
The Celtics lead the NBA with 18 championships, and their fans are willing to do whatever they can to hang another banner each year. That level of support inspired a new colorway of Jayson Tatum's third signature sneaker.
Since its launch last Summer, the Jordan Tatum 3 has hit shelves in several laid-back colorways. However, the newly-released "6th Man" colorway is anything but chill. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the kicks.
The Jordan Tatum 3 was released in the "6th Man" colorway on January 14. Online shoppers can buy the performance basketball shoes in full-family sizing on the Nike website. The shoes cost $125 in adult sizes, $90 in big kid sizes, $75 in little kid sizes, and $55 in baby/toddler sizes.
The "6th Man" colorway features a beautiful blend of Ghost Green and Electric Green on the upper. Black speckles and detailing provide the perfect contrast to the silhouette. Tatum's logo, Jumpman branding, and "6th Man" add the finishing touches.
Like every other colorway, this version of the Jordan Tatum 3 is built to get buckets on the parquet floor. The performance model features a conforming fit in a lightweight design.
Its strong but flexible upper gives players the containment and stretch that quick cuts and dynamic movements demand. Meanwhile, the Cushlon foam and a springy Air Zoom unit help provide a smooth ride underfoot.
After starting his NBA career with Nike, Tatum signed a signature sneaker deal with Jordan Brand in July 2019. So far, Tatum's signature line has released three installments. A fourth model is expected later this year.
After leading the Celtics to their 18th championship, Tatum will forever have the support of the fanbase. Now, he is reciprocating the love with these Celtics-themed sneakers. Stay tuned to Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your sneakers news from the NBA and beyond.