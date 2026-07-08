Vanessa Bryant Unveils 7 Upcoming Nike Kobe Sneakers

Vanessa Bryant has not only buoyed her late husband Kobe Bryant's signature Nike sneaker line but has elevated it to new heights. Every fan who wants a pair of Nike Kobe basketball shoes can easily find them online. Plus, the iconic sneaker line has expanded beyond basketball into football, baseball, and soccer.

Every few months, Vanessa likes to share a sneak peek of what fans can expect in the upcoming season, and last night was our first look at upcoming releases for the second half of 2026. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the seven unreleased shoes.

Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Bellísima"

The Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Bellísima" colorway. | Vanessa Bryant

The first shoe previewed was the Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Bellísima" colorway. Bellísima is Italian for "extremely beautiful," and that is an accurate description for this design. A pink floral pattern replaces the snakeskin-inspired upper on this rare edition of the Nike Kobe 6 Protro. There is no release information for this colorway yet.

Nike Kobe 9 EM Low Protro "California Mountain Snake"

The Nike Kobe 9 EM Low Protro "California Mountain Snake" colorway. | Vanessa Bryant

The second shoe unveiled was the Nike Kobe 9 EM Low "California Mountain Snake" colorway. This design features a black, red, and off-white digital pattern. It's similar to other snake-inspired versions of Bryant's ninth signature sneaker. There is no release information for this shoe yet.

Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low Protro "Dusty Pink"

The Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low "Dusty Pink" colorway. | Vanessa Bryant

The third shoe unveiled was the Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low Protro "Duty Pink" colorway. This design sports a Dusty Pink upper with a Metallic White Swoosh on top of a Gum outsole. There is no release information for this shoe yet.

Nike Kobe 9 Elite High Protro "Iron Man"

The Nike Kobe 9 Elite High "Iron Man" colorway. | Vanessa Bryant

The fourth shoe is an unnamed version of the Nike Kobe 9 Elite High Protro. However, fans have already begun calling it the "Iron Man" colorway, given its resemblance to the main character from the popular Marvel movie franchise. There is no release information for this shoe yet.

Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Polka Dot Pack"

The Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Polka Dot Pack" colorways. | Vanessa Bryant

The fifth and sixth shoes are the Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Polka Dot Pack" colorways. One version features a white upper with red and black detailing, while the other flips the colors. There is no release information for either shoe yet.

Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Eagles"

The Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Eagles" colorway. | Vanessa Bryant

The seventh and final shoe is the Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Eagles" colorway. Inspired by Kobe's love of the Philadelphia Eagles, this design pays homage to the NFL team. There is no release information for either shoe yet.

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