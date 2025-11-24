The Nike Kobe 3 'Halo' is $50 Off Before Black Friday

Since the return of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant's signature Nike sneaker line, many fans have lamented the scarcity of the iconic basketball shoes. Those complaints are no longer valid as the popular sneakers are readily available, even in the most beloved colorways.

Less than two weeks ago, Foot Locker quietly restocked the Nike Kobe 3 Protro 'Halo' on its website. Fast forward nine days, and the shoes are already significantly marked down as part of the retailer's early Black Friday online sales event.

However, the sale ends later this week. Below is everything online shoppers need to know to maximize their savings while celebrating the Black Mamba.

Shopping Information

The Nike Kobe 3 Protro 'Halo' colorway. | Nike

The Nike Kobe 3 Protro 'Halo' colorway originally dropped on Saturday, August 23 (Bryant's birthday). The shoes had a retail price of $210 in adult sizes, but are marked down to $170 (19% off) at FootLocker.com.

Online shoppers need to act fast as Foot Locker's Black Friday Sale expires on Friday, November 27. Currently, consumers can save up to 40% off Nike, Jordan Brand, New Balance & more (online only).

Additionally, sneakerheads can find the Nike Kobe 3 Protro 'Halo' under the retail price in most sizes on sneaker resale platforms like StockX and GOAT.

Details

The Nike Kobe 3 Protro 'Halo' colorway. | Nike

The 'Halo' colorway sports an all-white upper, while remaining true to the original design of the shoe. Even better, Nike made major performance tech upgrades in the design process.

The new diamond shapes on the upper and outsole honor Bryant's eldest daughter, Natalia, whose middle name is Diamanté. She also starred in an amazing commercial for the shoes alongside New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson.

Nike reengineered the shoe to remind sneakerheads of the relentless principles of Bryant's Mamba Mentality, resulting in a shoe built for serious hoopers across a wide range of playing styles.

Tech Specs

Outsole of the Nike Kobe 3 Protro 'Halo' colorway. | Nike

The Nike Kobe 3 Protro underwent a rigorous testing process, involving both female and male athletes, and gained insights from a new generation of hoopers accustomed to more modern tech in their game footwear. It was a big leap in technology from a shoe that debuted almost 20 years ago.

The reintroduction of the Nike Kobe 3 marks Nike's most extensive Kobe Protro effort to date. It features a full-length Zoom Strobel, replacing a pair of smaller Air Zoom units in the forefoot and heel, and pairs with a plush Cushlon 3.0 midsole to enable maximum energy return, premium court feel, and lightweight support.

The upper, which maintains the silhouette's classic basketball net inspiration, is now backed by mesh that enhances containment and airflow. Meanwhile, an updated traction pattern helps hoopers make directional cuts, hard stops, and explosive takeoffs with confidence reminiscent of the Black Mamba himself.

History

The Nike Kobe 3 Protro 'Halo' colorway. | Nike

Bryant's third signature sneaker was always overshadowed by the low-top sneakers that came after it. However, Bryant wore the Nike Kobe 3 Protro during his legendary 2007-08 NBA MVP season. Despite making it to the NBA Finals that year, the Nike HyperDunk and the Nike Kobe 4 stole the spotlight.

Since 2023, Nike has celebrated Bryant's birthday by reintroducing one of his classic silhouettes in an all-white 'Halo' colorway. The Nike Kobe 3 finally got Protro (performance + retro) treatment and has been well-received by hoopers.

While the 'Halo' colorways are always limited-edition, fans can expect more styles of the Nike Kobe 3 Protro to drop over the next year. Additionally, a highly anticipated low-top version has already been unveiled ahead of its 2026 launch date.

