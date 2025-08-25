First Look: The Nike Kobe 3 Protro Low Launches in 2026
Nike did not miss with its celebration of Kobe Bryant's life and legacy over the past weekend. On Saturday, Nike celebrated what would have been Bryant's 47th birthday with the launch of the Kobe 3 Protro 'Halo' colorway.
On Sunday, Nike celebrated "Kobe Day" (8/24) with the Mamba League Championship, city-wide activations, a massive wave of Kobe sneaker restocks, and the unveiling of upcoming models.
One of the biggest headlines was the new look for Bryant's third signature basketball shoe. The world got its first look at the Nike Kobe 3 Protro Low in the 'Halo' colorway. Check out Nike Basketball's social media post below.
Nike kept it short and sweet with its caption for the updated model. "Same craft. New cut. The Kobe 3 Protro Low. Coming 2026. You're welcome," said Nike in social media post.
Of course, Nike did not specify an exact date for the launch of the low-top version. The 'Halo' colorways have always been reserved for "Kobe Day" releases in the past, but that could change with this shoe.
It is safe to assume the low-top will cost less than the original silhouette, while maintaining much of the same performance technology. It features a full-length Zoom Strobel with a plush Cushlon 3.0 midsole, along with an updated traction pattern.
While athletes and fans eagerly await the Nike Kobe 3 Protro Low, we cannot overlook the Nike Kobe 3 Protro that just launched (the retro basketball shoe has been overshadowed enough by its successors).
Vanessa Bryant debuted a crystal-covered colorway of the Nike Kobe 3 Protro at the Mamba League Championship game on Sunday. Nike stated in a social media post that it was a player-exclusive shoe made specifically for Vanessa.
Online shoppers who missed out on this weekend's festivities are not totally out of luck. There is a solid selection of Kobe apparel and sneakers available in full-family sizing on the Nike website. Best of all, more exciting drops are scheduled throughout 2025 and into 2026.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
More Sneakers News
Luka Doncic's signature sneakers are $50 off online.
The Nike Kobe 3 Protro "Christmas" gets a holiday release.
Ja Morant teases the Nike Ja 3 "Zombie" for Halloween.
LeBron James returns to China for his "Forever King Tour" with Nike.