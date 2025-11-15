The Nike Kobe 3 "Halo" Was Quietly Restocked Online

This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate at the time of publication.

It is officially the holiday shopping season, which means people on the nice list are in for all sorts of exciting surprises. That includes sneakerheads and fans of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

On Saturday morning, Foot Locker unexpectedly restocked the Nike Kobe 3 Protro in the "Halo" colorway. Online shoppers can buy the performance basketball shoes while supplies last for $210 in adult sizes at FootLocker.com.

Nike Kobe 3 Protro "Halo"

The Nike Kobe 3 Protro 'Halo' colorway. | Nike

The Nike Kobe 3 Protro "Halo" colorway originally dropped on Saturday, August 23 (Bryant's birthday). While there was a matching apparel collection, the shoes were only released in adult sizes. Fans who miss today's restock can shop the Nike Kobe signature collection at Nike.com.

Every year, Nike celebrates Bryant's birthday by introducing a new Protro model in an all-white colorway. This year, fans get what they have wanted for a very long time. This is the third iteration of the '"Halo" colorway since 2023.

While the "Halo" colorways are always limited-edition, fans can expect more styles of the Nike Kobe 3 Protro to drop over the next year. Additionally, a highly anticipated low-top version has already been unveiled ahead of its 2026 launch date.

Details

The Nike Kobe 3 Protro maintains the classic basketball net inspiration. | Nike

The "Halo" colorway sports an all-white upper, while remaining true to the original design of the shoe. However, major performance tech upgrades were made in the design process.

Nike reengineered the shoe to remind sneakerheads of the relentless principles of Bryant's Mamba Mentality, resulting in a shoe built for serious hoopers across a wide range of playing styles.

"It's the first time we've overhauled the outsole, midsole and upper together in a Protro," says Jeni Takekawa McDonald, Kobe Footwear Product Director. "We listened to wear-test feedback and made real updates. This is a smarter, sharper, better version of an already strong performer."

Marketing Campaign

Jalen Brunson appears in a new video for the Nike Kobe 3 Protro. | Nike

Leading up to the release in August, New York Knicks point guard and Natalia Bryant starred in an Uncut Gems-inspired ad campaign for the Nike Kobe 3 Protro "Halo" colorway.

The Nike Kobe 3 Protro needs the marketing help, as the model is often overshadowed by the low-top sneakers that came after it. However, Bryant wore the Nike Kobe 3 Protro during his legendary 2007-08 NBA MVP season. Despite making it to the NBA Finals that year, the shoe was overshadowed by the Nike HyperDunk and the Nike Kobe 4.

