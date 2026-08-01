The Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro "WNBA All-Star" is Sitting on Shelves

Last weekend was the 2026 WNBA All-Star Game, and there was no shortage of exciting sneaker drops celebrating women's basketball. Usually, the latest retro release from Kobe Bryant's signature Nike line sells out every year on All-Star Weekend.

However, that was not the case for the Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro "WNBA All-Star" colorway. Not only is it still sitting on shelves, but it's going below the retail price on sneaker resale websites. Below is everything athletes and fans need to know about the legendary hoop shoes.

Shopping Information

The Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro "WNBA All-Star" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro "WNBA All-Star" colorway dropped on July 24, 2026. Online shoppers can still buy the performance basketball shoes for $190 in adult sizes exclusively on Nike.com.

Savvy shoppers might be able to score the sneakers at a discount on resale websites. Currently, the colorway has an average resale price of $179 on StockX. Even better, the asking price is significantly lower than that in most sizes.

Colorway Details

The Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro "WNBA" colorway. | Nike

The "WNBA All-Star" colorway features a Sail base on the toe box and waffle pattern upper with radiant Hot Punch popping through the mesh panels. A glossy finish helps the Nike Swooshes and Kobe Sheath logos pop off.

The translucent outsole offers a glimpse of the performance technology packed in the shoe, with a visible carbon fiber midfoot plate. Best of all, the kicks come with an extra set of laces for players to put their own spin on the colorway.

Performance Technology

The Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro "WNBA All-Star" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro is the first model from the line to undergo a complete retooling for the modern game. Nike redesigned the silhouette as a low-cut and equipped it with a full-length Air Zoom Strobel and Cushion 3.0 foam midsole.

Bryant wore the Nike Kobe 3 during his 2007-08 NBA MVP season, and that model still holds up. The Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro honors the original 2007 design, but is modified for the modern game.

Why It Didn't Sell Out

The Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro "WNBA All-Star" colorway. | Nike

We expected a sell-out, and were surprised to see the shoes sitting on shelves. It's possible that Nike's "White Label" pack for All-Star Weekend stole some spotlight. Nike has several star athletes emerging in the sneaker world. Plus, Caitlin Clark now wears her own signature shoe and is no longer the torchbearer of the Nike Kobe line. .

The most likely reason is that supply has finally met demand, which is great news for hoopers and fans. We love it when Kobe fans can actually purchase his legendary sneakers. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the WNBA and beyond.