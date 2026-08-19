Nike Delays Air Foamposite Pro "Green Camo" Release Date

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro will celebrate its 30th anniversary next year, and the brand continues to release legendary colorways of the iconic silhouette. Unfortunately, fans will have to wait a little longer than expected for the "Green Camo" colorway.

It's not uncommon for sneakers to get rescheduled on the launch calendar; even the Nike Air Foamposite Pro "University Blue" colorway was pushed back a month earlier this year. This week, we noticed the "Green Camo" colorway has been pushed from August 21 to September 18.

Release Information

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro "Green Camo" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro "Green Camo" colorway will now be released at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, September 18. Online shoppers can buy the retro basketball shoes for $250 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app, Foot Locker, and other select retailers.

Even the most beloved retro sneakers are sitting on shelves these days, so it might be tough for the "Green Camo" colorway to sell out on release day. Fans can monitor sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT, depending on how release day goes.

Colorway Details

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro "Green Camo" colorway. | Nike

The "Green Camo" colorway remains true to the 2013 original in its design. The silhouette sports a screen-printed camouflage design on the upper. The Black, Green Camo, and Dark Brown come together to create a military-inspired theme.

That aesthetic is carried over with Voltage Green accents throughout the shoe, including the hangtag. The Nike Swoosh logos pop off the lateral sides in Black. Lastly, all of the colors appear on the Gum outsole to perfectly recreate the iconic design.

Tech Specs

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro "Green Camo" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro brought a revolutionary design to performance basketball shoes in 1997. The shoes are still capable of getting buckets on the court, but most people would prefer to rock them casually.

The model still retains its futuristic liquid look with the molded shell and inner dynamic bootie. Meanwhile, the full-length and heel Zoom Air units offer ample impact protection. Lastly, the rubber outsole with herringbone tread pods offers durable traction.

Nike Air Foamposite Pro History

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro "Green Camo" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro is often confused with the Nike Air Foamposite One. However, their differences are only surface-deep. The Pro features a large Swoosh logo on the sides and heels. Conversely, the One was designed for Penny Hardaway and features his "1 Cent" signature logo on the heels and tongues.

It's been almost 30 years, and the Nike Air Foamposite remains as relevant as ever in the sneaker community. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sneaker industry and beyond.