The Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro 'Pink Quartz' Drops This Week

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant won all five of his NBA championships during his time playing in the Staples Center. However, the Forum is where the Black Mamba learned to feast on opponents.

Inspired by Bryant's first three seasons in the Forum, the Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro 'Pink Quartz' is a heartfelt design paying tribute to the iconic Inglewood venue. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the upcoming sneaker release.

Shopping Information

The Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro 'Pink Quartz' colorway. | Nike

The Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro 'Pink Quartz' colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. EST on Friday, February 13. Online shoppers can buy the basketball shoes in adult sizes for $190 exclusively on the Nike SNKRS app and at select retailers.

Just as fans could count on Bryant's Mamba Magic, they can expect these retro basketball shoes to sell out quickly on the online release day. Shoppers who miss the initial drop can already find the kicks on trusted sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT.

Design Details

The Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro 'Pink Quartz' colorway. | Nike

This Kobe 3 Low Protro is a new cut of a classic gem. The mix of Pink Foam and Foll draws inspiration from the magic Bryant created over the first three years of his NBA career - a magic that could only be matched by the energy of the lights that lit up the exterior of his iconic home arena.

Black-and-white detailing provides a strong contrast with the soft upper, creating a bold contrast with the Nike and Kobe branding. The pink outsole provides the foundation of the magical hoop shoe. Unlike some Nike Kobe sneakers, this colorway does not appear to come with any extra laces, hang-tags, or special packaging.

Tech Specs

The Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro 'Pink Quartz' colorway. | Nike

Tech specs for the Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro include a significant performance upgrade with full-length Zoom Air Strobel cushioning paired with a Cushlon 3.0 foam midsole for enhanced, low-profile responsiveness.

The iconic shoe was fully retooled for modern play, which includes a mesh-backed TPU upper and a diamond-pattern outsole (an original nod to Bryant's oldest daughter, Natalia).

History

The Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro 'Pink Quartz' colorway. | Nike

Bryant originally debuted the Nike Kobe 3 during the 2007-08 NBA season (his love MVP season). The shoes finally returned as part of the Protro (performance + retro) series last year, and quickly followed up with a low-top design.

So far, the Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro has only been released in the limited-edition "All-Star Warning Label" colorway last month. That drop was a major success.

Jalen Brunson x Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro

Game-day shipping for @jalenbrunson1. pic.twitter.com/c1teQX2Nsk — Nike Basketball (@nikebasketball) March 8, 2026

New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson debuted the Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro 'Pink Quartz' earlier today against none of than the Lakers. Nike teased the sneaker debut with an 11-second social media video titled, "Droppin' Gems."

The caption read, "At Droppin' Gems what's crafted in the dark is made to shine in the light. Game-day shipping for @jalenbrunson1." This is the second time Brunson has appeared in a commercial for the Nike Kobe 3 Protro.

