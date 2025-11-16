The Nike Kobe 9 Low 'China' Returns After 11 Years This Week

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant has a legacy that transcends basketball and inspires athletes all over the globe. The NBA legend visited China many times during his summers, which led to an unbreakable bond.

Bryant's connection to China runs deep, as he hosted countless youth basketball camps, clinics, and events. That relationship inspired several colorways from his iconic signature sneaker line, and now one is returning for the first time in over a decade.

The Nike Kobe 9 Low Protro EM "China" will be releasing exclusively online this upcoming weekend. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of what fans must know about the hoop shoes.

Shopping Information

The Nike Kobe 9 Low Protro EM "China" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Kobe 9 Low Protro EM "China" (officially called 'University Red and Metallic Gold') colorway will be released at 10:00 a.m. EST on Saturday, November 22.

Online shoppers can try to buy the highly anticipated basketball shoes for $190 in adult sizes exclusively on the Nike SNKRS app. Unfortunately for younger fans, the shoes will not be released in full-family sizing.

Currently, there is no reporting on how many units have been produced. However, fans can expect another sellout. For those who miss the initial drop, they can find the kicks on sneaker resale websites like GOAT and StockX.

Details

Details on the Nike Kobe 9 Low Protro EM "China" colorway. | Nike

This OG colorway is an homage to the "China" that was only released once back in 2014. The silhouette sports upper a vibrant University Red engineered mesh upper with Metallic Gold and black accents.

Most noticeably, the decorative 2-snake design on the tongue-top channels the concept of duality and balance. Meanwhile, smaller details that fans will instantly recognize remain true to the original.

The Kobe Sheath logo, Bryant's signature, Nike Swooshes, and the "Kobe Code" all return. Of course, the nine gold stitches on the heels cap off the perfect colorway as a tribute to Bryant's recovery from an Achilles injury.

Tech Specs

Outsole of the Nike Kobe 9 Low Protro EM "China" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Kobe 9 EM Low Protro features an Engineered Mesh upper, a new Nike React foam midsole, cable lacing system, and the legendary "fingerprint" outsole traction pattern that remains one of the best innovations in Nike Basketball history.

Lastly, a carbon fiber plate in the outsole helps provide strong but lightweight lateral stability while multidirectional tread gives you the grip your game demands.

These performance basketball shoes are built for an elite court feel. This Protro model comes ready to perform. With everyone from little leagues to the NBA wearing the shoes, it is safe to say that Nike has done a great job.

History

The Nike Kobe 9 Low Protro EM "China" colorway. | Nike

Bryant debuted the basketball shoes in 2014, but barely played in them due to mounting injuries late in his career. However, that did not stop the model (especially this colorway) from becoming incredibly popular.

To the testament of Nike's design team and Bryant's vision, very few adjustments were made to the model after more than 11 years.

Basketball season and the holiday shopping season are just heating up, so fans can expect more exciting sneaker news. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.

More NBA Footwear News