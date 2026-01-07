Is Victor Wembanyama Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Lakers vs. Spurs)
San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama (knee) returned to the lineup on Tuesday night against the Memphis Grizzlies after missing two games.
Wembanyama was listed as questionable for the game, but he ultimately played a bench role for the Spurs, scoring 30 points in just over 21 minutes of action.
Now, with San Antonio playing the Los Angeles Lakers on the second night of a back-to-back on Wednesday, Wembanyama's status is unclear since the Spurs have yet to release an injury report for this game.
However, according to ESPN's Michael C. Wright, Wembanyama will be listed as questionable against Los Angeles and will "likely play." Unless the star big man suffered a setback against Memphis, which it appears he avoided, he should play some role against the Lakers.
Multiple injuries have kept Wembanyama out of the lineup this season, as he missed a couple of weeks with a calf strain earlier in the season. The Spurs have eased him back into the lineup both times, bringing him off the bench while playing him between 20 and 25 minutes.
In fact, Wemby sat out the closing minutes of the team's loss to Memphis on Tuesday.
Since the All-Star center is expected to play in this matchup, I think he could be worth a look in the prop market against a shaky Lakers defense.
Best Victor Wembanyama Prop Bet vs. Lakers
Victor Wembanyama OVER 20.5 Points (-107)
Even though he played just over 21 minutes on Tuesday, Wembanyama was the clear focal point of the San Antonio offense when he was on the floor.
He shot 10-for-20 from the field, 3-for-6 from 3 and 7-for-8 from the line, finishing with 30 points. That's well above his season average of 24.6 points per game.
On Wednesday, Wemby's points prop is set at just 20.5, a number that he's cleared in four games in a row and six games since returning from a calf strain earlier this season. This is a pretty favorable matchup for the Spurs star, as the Lakers rank 23rd in the league in defensive rating for the season and 25th over their last 10 games.
L.A. did hold Wemby to just 19 points in their first meeting this season, but I think the Spurs star is a buy-low candidate after he looked like his usual self in Tuesday night's loss.
