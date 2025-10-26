The Nike Kobe 9 Low 'Moonwalker' Returns Before Halloween
Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant's signature Nike basketball sneaker line is as strong as ever. Athletes and fans are treated to monthly drops with increasing availability. However, some shoes will struggle to meet the high level of demand.
The Nike Kobe 9 Low has always been considered one of the best performance models thanks to its technology that stands the test of time. Even better, Bryant used the silhouette to tell incredible stories with one-of-a-kind colorways.
In the summer of 2014, Bryant paid tribute to two of his favorite musicians, Ludwig van Beethoven and Michael Jackson. The latter inspired the 'Moonwalker' colorway, which is making its highly anticipated return the day before Halloween 2025.
Release Information
The Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low Protro 'Moonwalker' colorway will be released at 10:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, October 30.
Online shoppers will be able to buy the performance basketball shoes for $220 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app, Foot Locker, and other select retailers.
There is no doubt these iconic shoes will sell out within minutes of their online release. Consumers who miss the initial drop will have to resort to spending more money on trusted sneaker resale websites like eBay, StockX, and GOAT.
Details
The 'Moonwalker' colorway sports shades of Hyper Grape and Cave Purple on the upper, contrasted by black detailing around the heel and midsole. Meanwhile, the moon surface graphic on the outsole is another nod to the King of Pop.
Other branding elements include a reflective white Nike Swoosh logo on the sides, along with the Kobe Sheath logo and Bryant's signature popping off the tongues.
One final nod to the shoe's history is the nine stitches etched into the heels, serving as a reminder of Bryant's Achilles surgery and the ninth installment of his signature sneaker line.
Tech Specs
The Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low Protro looks great off the court, but it is designed for performance on the hardwood. Tech specs include a breathable Flyknit upper, while a drop-in React foam midsole offers responsive cushioning, helping hoopers feel connected to the court.
Additionally, a carbon fiber plate in the outsole helps provide strong yet lightweight lateral stability, while multi-directional tread and upgraded traction blades on the insole provide the foundation of the shoe.
The Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low Protro is engineered for an elite court feel, linked to music and its ability to transcend the decades through artists, songs, and dance moves that stand the test of time.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.