Vanessa Bryant Shows Off Nike Kobe Sneakers Dropping on Christmas Eve

NBA games on Christmas Day are a tradition for basketball fans. Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant was known for memorable performances on the big day, and his signature sneaker line continues to dominate the holidays.

There are several upcoming releases from the Nike Kobe line scheduled for December (Kobe 9 Low 'Perspective,' Kobe 6 'Statue of Liberty', and another limited-edition Air Force 1 colorway).

Adding to the hype, Vanessa Bryant excited sneakerheads by teasing the Nike Kobe 3 Protro "Christmas" on her Instagram story today. Below are screenshots of the pictures provided by Complex Sneakers, and everything we know about the release.

Nike Kobe 3 Protro "Christmas" Release Information

Vanessa Bryant shows off Nike Kobe 3 Protro “Christmas”, need that Kobe logo ornament ❄️🐍



Via: Vanessa Bryant pic.twitter.com/N119ITMrfu — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) December 1, 2025

Nike has not officially announced the release date or shared pictures. However, media outlets and fans have closely monitored this potential drop for months.

The Nike Kobe 3 Protro "Christmas" is expected to be released at 10:00 a.m. EST on Wednesday, December 24, on the Nike SNKRS app.

The "Christmas" colorway features a wintry blend of Royal Pulse, Chrome, and White. An iced-out gradient pattern that starts with a blue forefoot that transitions to a frosty white heel. The blue laces combined with the iridescent Swoosh and Kobe logos complete the seasonal aesthetic. Lastly, a Kobe logo ornament provides the finishing touch.

Nike Kobe 3 Protro Details

Vanessa Bryant previews the Nike Kobe 3 Christmas "Jack Frost" ❄️



🗓️ December 24th

🏷️ $210 pic.twitter.com/ZeqIYP0TYf — Modern Notoriety (@ModernNotoriety) November 30, 2025

Nike officially reintroduced Kobe's third signature shoe in August with the "Halo" colorway. However, the Nike Kobe 3 Protro is currently sitting on shelves at a discounted price. The "Christmas" colorway will be just the second drop for the upgraded model.

Both colorways feature the same tech specs. The Nike Kobe 3 Protro features a full-length Zoom Strobel paired with a plush Cushlon 3.0 midsole to enable maximum energy return, premium court feel, and lightweight support.

The upper is now backed with mesh that provides enhanced containment and airflow. Meanwhile, an updated traction pattern helps hoopers make directional cuts, hard stops, and explosive takeoffs.

Vanessa Bryant reveals a new Kobe Bryant “Jack Frost” Nike Kobe 3 for Christmas 🥶 pic.twitter.com/w2PkiAvhrr — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) December 1, 2025

Old-school basketball fans are glad to see the return of the Nike Kobe 3 Protro. Bryant wore it during his legendary 2007-08 MVP season, where he led the Los Angeles Lakers to the NBA Finals.

Sadly, the shoe was overshadowed by the Nike Hyperdunk and the ultra-popular low-tops Nike Kobe 4 and 5, which Bryant won NBA Championships in, solidifying their place in history.

Despite the lack of releases, the Nike Kobe 3 Protro has more exciting styles dropping. Best of all, Nike is launching a low-top version in 2026. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.

