Nike Bringing Back LeBron James Sneakers from 2004 Olympics

The 2004 USA Men's Basketball team was a disaster. Despite having far more talent than the field, Team USA ended up with a bronze medal. The disappointing performance on the world stage was the catalyst for the 'Redeem Team' in 2008.

But there were some highlights in Athens, Greece. A young LeBron James balled out in the second installment of his signature sneaker - the Nike LeBron 2. Now it is rumored that Nike is bringing back the LeBron 2 in the 'USA' colorway.

The Nike LeBron 2 'USA'. Nike

The patriotic colorway is mostly white and navy blue with red accents. The expected release date is sometime in September 2022, and if priced to similar retro LeBron models, it will cost $215 USD. Fans will be able to purchase these on Nike's website or SNKRS app.

While this is an exciting release for OG sneakerheads and basketball historians, these sneakers will not be one of the more highly-anticipated releases of 2022. However, that is good news for the people who really want the retro kicks.

James and Nike are coming up on their 20th anniversary, and the Los Angeles Lakers forward have already been teasing the Nike LeBron 20. With the new and retro models releasing simultaneously, it is sure to be an exciting fall. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for breaking news, updates, and interviews.

