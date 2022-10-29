LeBron James' Nike Shoes Available in Miami Heat Colorway

The 2022-23 NBA season has not gotten off to a great start for the Los Angeles Lakers. Even if the team does not accomplish its goals, LeBron James is poised for another historic season.

The 37-year-old is expected to pass Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA all-time points leader. Additionally, James is celebrating another important milestone with Nike.

In September, James' 20th signature sneaker, the Nike LeBron 20, was released to critical acclaim. Fans, players, and even media members have lined up to get a pair of the performance basketball shoes.

Earlier this week, we discussed how the Nike LeBron 20 is taking over the NBA. James' shoes had always been bulky on the court and tough to wear off the court. That is no longer the case with the slimmed-down model.

So far, every colorway of the Nike LeBron 20 has sold out quickly. Now Nike has cooked up a black and red version of the shoe which many fans have called the 'Miami Heat' colorway. Below is what fans need to know about the hoop shoes.

Nike LeBron 20 'Trinity'

LeBron James wearing the Nike LeBron 20 in the 'Trinity' colorway. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Nike LeBron 20 'Trinity' officially released on October 24, 2022. The shoes are still available on Nike's website for $200 in adult sizes, $160 in big kids' sizes, and $90 in little kids' sizes.

According to Nike, the colorway honors King James' reign in Miami with the “Big 3.” The black upper and red outsole are nods to the Heat uniforms. The gold Swoosh logo represents the two championships won in South Beach.

The Nike LeBron 20 is easily the most popular model from James' vast sneaker collection to release in several years. The Lakers may not be going anywhere this season, but that should not stop the basketball world from celebrating another historic year for James and Nike.

Tell us your thoughts about the Nike LeBron 20 'Trinity' on Twitter. As always, stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for all your footwear news.

Recommended For You

LeBron Competes With Father Time in Nike Ad

LeBron Goes Home in Nike Short Film