The Nike LeBron 23 "Stewie Griffin" Just Shock-Dropped

It is still unclear which NBA team will land LeBron James. However, the 41-year-old free agent continues to dominate the discussion in the sports world and sneaker industry. With attention on James at an all-time high, the Nike LeBron 23 "Stewie Griffin" colorway shock-dropped on Tuesday.

Technically, it's called the "Baltic Blue and Bright Crimson" colorway as this is not an official collaboration with FOX's long-running television show Family Guy. However, it's been a rare colorway that has sometimes popped up on James' sneakers. Now, fans have a chance to buy the limited-edition kicks.

Shopping Information

The Nike LeBron 23 "Stewie Griffin" colorway. | Nike

The Nike LeBron 23 "Stewie Griffin" colorway dropped at 10:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, July 7. Currently, the basketball shoes are still available in some adult sizes for $210 on the Nike SNKRS app.

It is safe to assume this was a limited-edition run as the shoes were unexpectedly released without any marketing. So, once they sell out, fans will have to buy a pair on the resale market. The shoes are already available on sneaker resale platforms StockX and GOAT.

"Stewie Griffin" Details

The Nike LeBron 23 "Stewie Griffin" colorway. | Nike

The "Stewie Griffin" colorway features a white upper with a Baltic Blue base and Bright Crimson detailing. A thick black line accents the shoe to accentuate the cartoon aesthetic. Meanwhile, the Midwest Gold tongue completes the homage to the legendary character.

Nike made repeated references to Stewie Griffin in the product description without mentioning him by name. "The snarky little genius that inspired this beloved colorway has ruled the airwaves since 1999." Plus, "The toddler that inspired this design will not be rocking any rims any time soon. He's two feet tall and has a football-shaped head."

Tech Specs

The Nike LeBron 23 "Stewie Griffin" colorway. | Nike

The Nike LeBron 23 features a full-length ZoomX drop-in midsole. Meanwhile, the carbon fiber plate improves stability and speed. The outsole is sticky and squeaky with its multi-directional traction pattern.

Every colorway of the Nike LeBron 23 has come equipped with extra accessories like a booklet and a charm, but that does not appear to be the case with this rare release. The elusive colorway first appeared on a player edition of the Nike LeBron 6 in 2009, a nod to Family Guy's 10th anniversary.

Nike LeBron 23

The Nike LeBron 23 "Stewie Griffin" colorway. | Nike

The Nike LeBron 23 is nearing the end of its production cycle, but some of the best colorways are just now hitting shelves. The first 23 colorways to be released told important stories from James' historic career. Now, the sport is ready for another chapter as we wait to see where he plays next.

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