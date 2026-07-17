Nike's Mind-Altering Shoes Restock on July 23

One of the biggest footwear innovations this year has been the introduction of the Nike Mind 001 and Mind 002. Nike tells athletes that these shoes can enhance their pre-game routine. The large outsole nodes engage sensory areas of the brain to help you stay present and connect with your surroundings.

Marketed as mind-altering shoes, both silhouettes have constantly sold out upon every release. This has only added to the hype and mystery around the new kicks.

Luckily, four new colorways and a restock of two sold-out styles are scheduled for July 23. Believe the hype or not, there is only one way to find out. Below is a detailed look and breakdown for shoppers.

Nike Mind 001 AMP 'Indigo Burst and Hyper Punch'

The Nike Mind 001 AMP 'Indigo Burst and Hyper Punch' colorway. | Nike

The Nike Mind 001 AMP 'Indigo Burst and Hyper Punch' colorway will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, July 23. Online shoppers can buy the mules for $95 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app. The colorway features an Indigo Burst foundation accented by Hyper Punch details.

Nike Mind 002 AMP 'Black and Indigo Burst'

The Nike Mind 002 AMP 'Black and Indigo Burst' colorway. | Nike

The Nike Mind 002 AMP 'Black and Indigo Burst' colorway will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, July 23. Online shoppers can buy the sneakers for $145 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app. The most colorful design yet, Indigo Burst and Hyper Punch pop off the black silhouette.

Nike Mind 002 'Camo Green'

The Nike Mind 002 'Camo Green' colorway. | Nike

The Nike Mind 002 AMP 'Camo Green' colorway will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, July 23. Online shoppers can buy the sneakers for $145 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app. This low-key design sports a Camo Green upper with a shade of black called Newsprint around the laces and ankle collar.

Nike Mind 002 'White Vast Grey'

The Nike Mind 002 'White Vast Grey' colorway. | Nike

The Nike Mind 002 AMP ''White Vast Grey'' colorway will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, July 23. Online shoppers can buy the shoes for $145 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app. The cloud-like design sports a white upper on top of a Vast Grey midsole with Metallic Silver Swoosh logos.

Nike Mind 001 'Pink Smoke'

The Nike Mind 001 'Pink Smoke' colorway. | Nike

The Nike Mind 001 'Pink Smoke' colorway was first released on April 30, 2026. The sold-out mules will restock at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, July 23. Online shoppers can buy the kicks for $95 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app. What looks like a monochromatic Pink Smoke colorway actually features Light Magenta detailing with Mystic Dates accents.

Nike Mind 002 'Pink Smoke'

The Nike Mind 002 'Pink Smoke' colorway. | Nike

The Nike Mind 002 'Pink Smoke' colorway was first released in January 2026. The sold-out sneakers will restock at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, July 23. Online shoppers can buy the kicks for $145 in women's sizes on the Nike SNKRS app. Similar to its low-top counterpart, this silhouette combines Pink Smoke, Light Magenta, and Mystic Dates for a warm color palette.

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